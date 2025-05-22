[News Today] Yoon causes stir after watching film

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently on trial for insurrection, attended a screening of a documentary on alleged election fraud. The People Power Party, working to broaden its moderate appeal, viewed it as a political setback. Lee Jae-myung criticized Yoon's actions as incomprehensible, asking how someone who won under the same election system could now claim fraud.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol enters a movie theater.



He came to watch a documentary film on alleged election fraud at the invitation of Korean history lecturer Jeon Han-gil.



Aside from court appearances, this was his first public outing since being impeached.



This is seen as him continuing to support claims of election fraud.



"Yoon again! Yoon again!"



The People Power Party is regarding Yoon's move as a setback in its attempt to win over moderate voters.



The party's leadership distanced itself from Yoon.



Kim Yong-tae / PPP Emergency Committee chief

Yoon already left our party. I repeat that this is not related with our party.



I think it’s time he showed some self-reflection.



Former party leader Han Dong-hoon warned that aligning with conspiracy theorists is a shortcut to self-destruction. Five-term lawmaker Cho Kyoung-tae also criticized Yoon, asking if he’s campaigning for the DP's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.



In a group chat, many PPP lawmakers denounced Yoon's move, saying it hurts the election and that Yoon should be dissuaded. Some noted that text messages were already spreading, claiming that early voting was being used for election fraud.



However, the PPP's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo had a different stance.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

Telling him that watching the film could cause misunderstandings or could cost us votes doesn’t seem appropriate.



Lee Jae-myung criticized Yoon, saying it is incomprehensible.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

Yoon won through that election system and now he is calling it election fraud. I can't understand it.



He added that the PPP may distance itself more strongly from Yoon, but stressed that they remain inseparable.