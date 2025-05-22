[News Today] Lee “Insurrection isn’t over”

[LEAD]

Presidential candidates are focusing their efforts on winning over voters in the greater Seoul area. Pointing his message to his base, DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung claimed the “conspiracy to remove political rivals” is still ongoing. He condemned those who mock the need for bulletproof protection, urging voters to deliver a stern warning at the ballot box.



[REPORT]

On Wednesday, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Incheon where his own constituency is located as he has been campaigning in Seoul and surrounding areas for three days in a row.



He promised solutions to pending issues in his district, saying that he would take care of his own.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

I found it really hard commuting. I will pay special attention to such traffic problems and other infrastructure issues.



Lee also pledged to maximize the merits of the global gateway city to power the growth of the local economy.



He continued to make strong statements toward his supporters.



The DP candidate said that the insurrection isn't over and that he would completely suppress it in the presidential election.



He also reacted sharply to People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo who criticized bulletproof glass and other security measures for Lee.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

Those who should repent are still condemning the people and mocking the politician who had his neck stabbed in an assassination attempt.



He emphasized that the conspiracy to remove political rivals is still ongoing.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

South Korea will become a genuine democratic country where no one gets to suffer judicial murders or gets stabbed or shot.



In his local constituency, he thanked the residents for providing him with a basis to make a political comeback.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

Your support helped my political resurrection and survival. I will work for people of Gyeyang-gu Dist., who made it possible for me to come this far.



Lee's campaigning continues in Jeju and Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do Province on Thursday.