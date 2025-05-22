News Today

[News Today] Kim stresses 'Candidacy Unification'

[LEAD]
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo continued his on-the-ground campaigning in northern Gyeonggido-Province on Wednesday. He said he is open to all possibilities for winning the presidential race and declared his intention to pursue unification with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok.

[REPORT]
On Wednesday, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo continued campaigning in the capital area for the third day.

He promised to improve the poor public transportation conditions in northern Gyeonggi-do Province.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
There is Gimpo Gold Line running in Gimpo currently. I once rode it and found that it's too small and narrow.

Highlighting the GTX commuter rail project he pushed during his time as Gyeonggi governor, Kim pledged to improve transportation welfare.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Transportation is welfare. GTX should be faster, safer, more comfortable and affordable.

He also attacked Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on his judicial risks.

Kim said his clean public service record is his bulletproof glass, criticizing Lee for wearing a bulletproof vest and calling him a thief and a dictator.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I am not wearing a vest here. Those who have committed crimes should be in jail. That’s the safest place for them.

Kim said he’s open to all options for winning the election and again stressed the need for unification with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok.

He described Lee as a key figure who can lead the conservative camp's victory through unification.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
To boost approval ratings, we have Lee Jun-seok who served as our party's head and is now running for president.

In a meeting with young farmers, Kim stressed the need to foster and develop agricultural technologies.

Kim will continue to sway voters in the capital area while holding meetings with representatives of the business, medical and farming sectors.

