[News Today] Chicken in short supply

[LEAD]
The domestic fried chicken industry in South Korea is facing an emergency. Supplies of locally sourced chicken have tightened, and imports of Brazilian chicken, mainly used for boneless menu items, have been completely suspended.

[REPORT]

This fried chicken place in Seoul mainly sells boneless chicken dishes.


The refrigerator which should have been packed with chicken is now barely a third full.


Even for orders placed two months in advance, wholesalers have been unable to supply the full amount of chicken ordered.


Chicken Retailer / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's war at the wholesaler. They are fighting to get chicken. Nothing is left when I'm late.


The price of domestic chicken has also jumped.


Chicken Retailer / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Chicken prices usually rise by 1,000 to 2,000 won a year, but they jumped 1,500 won in just 2 weeks. I’m barely holding on and don’t know what’s next.


Wholesale chicken prices rose more than 10%, from 3,400 won, or 2.50 U.S. dollars, per kilogram in February to 3,800 won, or nearly 2.80 dollars, last month.


The rise is due to reduced chicken supply caused by bird flu since last winter.


On top of that, imports of Brazilian chicken were halted last week due to a bird flu outbreak in Brazil.


Brazilian chicken accounts for nearly 90% of Korea's chicken imports.


Fried chicken franchises that sell many boneless chicken menu items are now on high alert.


Merchant Using Brazilian Chicken / (VOICE MODIFIED)
All our staff are working hard to acquire Brazilian chicken available in S. Korea, but it's not easy to get imported chicken from Thailand or other sources.


The government says about two month's worth of Brazilian chicken are in stock and plans to import more chicken from Thailand and other countries.


