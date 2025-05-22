[News Today] Surge in smuggled Chinese pears

[LEAD]

Fruit prices surged last year in South Korea. Among them, pears stood out for their steep rise. Taking advantage of the situation, a group has been caught smuggling apple pears from China.



[REPORT]

A forklift unloads cargo from a container that arrived from China.



Boxes wrapped in black contain apple pears.



They are a pear variety that resembles an apple.



It is a specialty product of China's Yanbian region.



Fresh fruit such as apples and pears are banned from import, and these were smuggled in hidden inside pet products.



Apple pears imported this way were sold via social media frequently used by Chinese people.



Lee Sang-hwa / Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency

These are pears from Yanbian, right?

Yes.



Authorities have uncovered 1.2 tons of this smuggled fruit.



With rising domestic prices of apples and pears, apple pears from Yanbian can also be sold at a higher price.



A box of the fruit costs 15,000 won, about 11 dollars in China. The price tag shoots up eight fold in Korea to 120-thousand won, some 87 dollars.



Kim Gyung-soo / Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency

Some are embargoed items that can't be imported. Smuggling also takes place for economic gain enabled by huge price differences.



In order to avoid tricky quarantine procedures on agroproduce as well as high tariffs,



fruit are often smuggled disguised as processed goods which have low tariff rates.



Kim Jung-hee / Commissioner, Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency

There are growing cases of foreigners bringing in fruit they used to consume back home through mail or express delivery.



Accidentally bringing home fruit or saplings from overseas travel can also result in fines.