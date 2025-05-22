[News Today] J-Hope on Billboard magazine cover

[LEAD]

Singer J-Hope of BTS has landed the cover of Billboard magazine. It's his first solo appearance. And the first for a Korean male soloist in 13 years.



[REPORT]

Billboard magazine on Tuesday, local time, unveiled the cover and photo shoot of its May issue featuring BTS member J-Hope.



J-Hope had graced the cover of the U.S. music magazine before with his bandmates. But this time he posed solo.



He is only the second male Korean soloist to appear on the cover following Psy, known for the breakout hit 'Gangnam Style,' in 2012.



Billboard said J-Hope has long stood out with a magnetic stage presence and captivating dance moves.



In an interview held together with the photo shoot,



he said that through his music, he hopes to pass on positive energy.



He promised to showcase a more evolved musical world he is building that inspires others and connects to the public.