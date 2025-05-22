[News Today] J-Hope on Billboard magazine cover
입력 2025.05.22 (17:37) 수정 2025.05.22 (17:39)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Singer J-Hope of BTS has landed the cover of Billboard magazine. It's his first solo appearance. And the first for a Korean male soloist in 13 years.
[REPORT]
Billboard magazine on Tuesday, local time, unveiled the cover and photo shoot of its May issue featuring BTS member J-Hope.
J-Hope had graced the cover of the U.S. music magazine before with his bandmates. But this time he posed solo.
He is only the second male Korean soloist to appear on the cover following Psy, known for the breakout hit 'Gangnam Style,' in 2012.
Billboard said J-Hope has long stood out with a magnetic stage presence and captivating dance moves.
In an interview held together with the photo shoot,
he said that through his music, he hopes to pass on positive energy.
He promised to showcase a more evolved musical world he is building that inspires others and connects to the public.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] J-Hope on Billboard magazine cover
-
- 입력 2025-05-22 17:37:55
- 수정2025-05-22 17:39:49
[LEAD]
Singer J-Hope of BTS has landed the cover of Billboard magazine. It's his first solo appearance. And the first for a Korean male soloist in 13 years.
[REPORT]
Billboard magazine on Tuesday, local time, unveiled the cover and photo shoot of its May issue featuring BTS member J-Hope.
J-Hope had graced the cover of the U.S. music magazine before with his bandmates. But this time he posed solo.
He is only the second male Korean soloist to appear on the cover following Psy, known for the breakout hit 'Gangnam Style,' in 2012.
Billboard said J-Hope has long stood out with a magnetic stage presence and captivating dance moves.
In an interview held together with the photo shoot,
he said that through his music, he hopes to pass on positive energy.
He promised to showcase a more evolved musical world he is building that inspires others and connects to the public.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.