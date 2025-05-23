News 9

Warnings of 2.5 degrees warming

[Anchor]

It is still May, but the night air feels unusual.

There are growing concerns that extreme tropical nights may be approaching this year as well.

Warnings have been issued that if carbon emissions are not reduced, extreme tropical nights could occur every 2 to 3 years.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist, reports.

[Report]

Even though the sun has almost set, the air along the Han River is muggy.

Summer is still a while away, but people are worried that tropical nights are already here.

[Jin Ha-rang/Gwangju Metropolitan City, Buk-gu: "Starting this week, it's gotten so hot that I've taken out my summer blankets, and I'm really afraid that tropical nights will come soon."]

Last year's tropical nights were first observed in June in the Gangneung area and continued until September.

In particular, the average number of tropical nights nationwide in September was 4.3 days, exceeding the normal level by 40 times.

By September, when autumn begins, nighttime temperatures should drop, but the unusual expansion of high-pressure systems prevented the influx of cool, dry air.

The warming of the seas around the Korean Peninsula by 3 to 4 degrees compared to normal, due to global warming, also contributed to this situation.

If carbon emissions, the primary driver of global warming, are not reduced, such extreme tropical nights are expected to worsen.

If the warming is at the level of 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times, it would occur once every 51 years, but with '2 degrees of warming', it would happen once every 10 years.

With '2.5 degrees of warming', extreme tropical nights are predicted to occur every 2 to 3 years.

[Min Seung-ki/Professor, Department of Environmental Engineering, POSTECH: "It's only difference of 0.5 or 1 degrees, but what we will experience is unprecedented heat, and the late heat will have a significant impact."]

Experts agree that more proactive carbon reduction measures must be established before climate change reaches a catastrophic level.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.

