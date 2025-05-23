Drinking dispute turns violent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last night (May 21), a man in his 60s injured three acquaintances by wielding a weapon while drinking together in Incheon.



This incident follows a similar violent incident that occurred in Siheung and Hwaseong.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



A man enters a mart, his face and clothes stained red.



As the man enters, customers and staff in the mart are startled and hesitate.



Soon, a staff member urgently makes a phone call to report the incident.



[Mart Staff/Voice Altered: "I asked, 'Should I call an ambulance?' and he said, 'Forget that, quickly call the police.'"]



Shortly after, police armed with batons and shields arrive in succession in front of the mart.



Paramedics who arrived at the scene check on the condition of the victims sitting on the floor.



These individuals were drinking with the male perpetrator in his 60s when they were attacked.



After a verbal argument over age-related issues, the male perpetrator wielded a weapon against them.



Three people who were together were injured, but all are reported to be in stable condition.



[Witness/Voice Altered: "He was cursing and saying things like, 'You're younger than me,' and then he got angry and went home to get that (weapon) and started swinging it…."]



The male perpetrator fled immediately after the crime but was caught by the police about an hour later.



[Witness/Voice Altered: "A woman ran over here, and the person with the weapon was chasing her…. After that, I didn't know where he went, but I heard he was caught over there."]



The police have applied for a detention warrant for the male perpetrator on charges of attempted murder.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



