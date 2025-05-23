News 9

Drinking dispute turns violent

입력 2025.05.23 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last night (May 21), a man in his 60s injured three acquaintances by wielding a weapon while drinking together in Incheon.

This incident follows a similar violent incident that occurred in Siheung and Hwaseong.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

A man enters a mart, his face and clothes stained red.

As the man enters, customers and staff in the mart are startled and hesitate.

Soon, a staff member urgently makes a phone call to report the incident.

[Mart Staff/Voice Altered: "I asked, 'Should I call an ambulance?' and he said, 'Forget that, quickly call the police.'"]

Shortly after, police armed with batons and shields arrive in succession in front of the mart.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene check on the condition of the victims sitting on the floor.

These individuals were drinking with the male perpetrator in his 60s when they were attacked.

After a verbal argument over age-related issues, the male perpetrator wielded a weapon against them.

Three people who were together were injured, but all are reported to be in stable condition.

[Witness/Voice Altered: "He was cursing and saying things like, 'You're younger than me,' and then he got angry and went home to get that (weapon) and started swinging it…."]

The male perpetrator fled immediately after the crime but was caught by the police about an hour later.

[Witness/Voice Altered: "A woman ran over here, and the person with the weapon was chasing her…. After that, I didn't know where he went, but I heard he was caught over there."]

The police have applied for a detention warrant for the male perpetrator on charges of attempted murder.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Drinking dispute turns violent
    • 입력 2025-05-23 00:07:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last night (May 21), a man in his 60s injured three acquaintances by wielding a weapon while drinking together in Incheon.

This incident follows a similar violent incident that occurred in Siheung and Hwaseong.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

A man enters a mart, his face and clothes stained red.

As the man enters, customers and staff in the mart are startled and hesitate.

Soon, a staff member urgently makes a phone call to report the incident.

[Mart Staff/Voice Altered: "I asked, 'Should I call an ambulance?' and he said, 'Forget that, quickly call the police.'"]

Shortly after, police armed with batons and shields arrive in succession in front of the mart.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene check on the condition of the victims sitting on the floor.

These individuals were drinking with the male perpetrator in his 60s when they were attacked.

After a verbal argument over age-related issues, the male perpetrator wielded a weapon against them.

Three people who were together were injured, but all are reported to be in stable condition.

[Witness/Voice Altered: "He was cursing and saying things like, 'You're younger than me,' and then he got angry and went home to get that (weapon) and started swinging it…."]

The male perpetrator fled immediately after the crime but was caught by the police about an hour later.

[Witness/Voice Altered: "A woman ran over here, and the person with the weapon was chasing her…. After that, I didn't know where he went, but I heard he was caught over there."]

The police have applied for a detention warrant for the male perpetrator on charges of attempted murder.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?
단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 <br>다시 강경모드

단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 다시 강경모드
북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사

북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사
달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아<br>…러시아 금융제재 무력화

달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아…러시아 금융제재 무력화
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.