Two Israeli embassy staff killed

입력 2025.05.23 (00:07)

[Anchor]

Two employees of the Israeli embassy were shot and killed in Washington D.C., the capital of the United States.

The suspect, identified as a Hispanic American, shouted for the liberation of Palestine at the time of his arrest.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

The shooting incident occurred on Wednesday night local time, in front of the Jewish Museum in downtown Washington D.C.

A Jewish community event was taking place when a man waiting nearby opened fire with a handgun at attendees leaving the event.

[Yoni Kalin/Witness: "We heard between 10 to 15 gunshots, roughly. And he was covered in rain, he was clearly in trauma, he was in shock."]

The suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, in the moment of his arrest claimed that he committed the act for Gaza.

["Free Palestine."]

The two victims of the shooting were employees of the Israeli embassy and were a couple about to get engaged.

[Yechiel Leiter/Israeli Ambassador to the U.S.: "The young man purchased a ring this week, with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem."]

Israel stated that this incident is a "terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel."

They also criticized such incitement is being carried out by European and international organization leaders.

President Trump expressed condolences, stating that such horrific incidents "based obviously on anti-Semitism, must end."

This shooting incident occurred as Israel announced an expansion of ground operations in Gaza, aiming to completely dismantle the Palestinian armed faction Hamas.

KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

