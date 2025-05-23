News 9

One-candidate deal unlikely

입력 2025.05.23 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the presidential election race intensifies, let's take a closer look.

Political and diplomatic reporter Lee Yoon-woo is here with us.

Reporter Lee, first, let's talk about the big issue in the conservative camp, the unification.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok has almost nailed it down today (May 22). Should we consider the unification to be over now?

[Reporter]

It's true that it's not easy at this point.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized his determination to complete the race during a press conference today, mentioning the recent poll results showing support in the 10% range.

This indicates that his approval rating has started to rise, and if he secures more than 10% of the votes in the presidential election, he can receive half of the election costs reimbursed, and if he exceeds 15%, he will be reimbursed in full.

If the current trend continues, he can expand his political standing without financial issues.

He also appealed for strategic voting from conservatives and moderates, emphasizing that while Candidate Kim Moon-soo is destined to be second, he can achieve first place.

[Anchor]

I'm curious about Candidate Kim Moon-soo's response.

He wouldn't just give up, right?

[Reporter]

That's not the case.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo has repeatedly stated that unification is a necessary condition for winning the presidential election.

Although the unification is practically off the table by the first deadline set for the day after tomorrow (May 24), the day before the printing of the ballots, it seems that attempts for unification will continue until the second deadline, which is the early voting day on the 29th of next week.

In the political reform plan announced today, Candidate Kim's proposal to appoint a prime minister from the 40s seems to be aimed at Candidate Lee Jun-seok.

Recent polls released this week show that while Candidate Lee's support is rising, Candidate Kim Moon-soo's support is also increasing as conservatives rally together.

If Candidate Lee secures a stable support rate in the 40% range, which he mentioned as a condition for unification, he could use that as leverage to reignite discussions on unification.

The results of the second TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May23) are expected to be a major turning point.

[Anchor]

Yes, as I mentioned earlier, amidst all this, there have been claims that pro-Yoon figures attempted to trade party leadership for unification.

What happened?

[Reporter]

There is no concrete evidence revealed.

Interestingly, both the side raising the suspicions and the side dismissing them are from Candidate Lee Jun-seok's camp.

The reform party's election committee raised the allegations of party leadership trading, but Candidate Lee himself denied that such a proposal was made.

What remains is the factional conflict within the People Power Party.

The pro-Han Dong-hoon faction has criticized that the resignation of former President Yoon should be followed by the resignation of pro-Yoon figures, while the party's election committee has attempted to downplay the situation, stating that Candidate Lee is trying to assert his presence through the division of the People Power Party.

The Democratic Party has accused this of being a sordid deal within the conservative camp, claiming that it constitutes bribery for proposing the party leadership position in exchange for unification, and has filed complaints against Candidate Kim Moon-soo and others for violating the Public Official Election Act.

[Anchor]

Finally, let's take a look at the situation within the Democratic Party.

As you saw earlier, Candidate Lee Jae-myung's remarks have been quite intense lately.

What is the reason for this?

[Reporter]

In the early stages of the official campaign, Candidate Lee Jae-myung wore warm-colored clothing, such as beige tops, projecting a stable and gentle image.

However, the atmosphere has changed significantly recently.

His remarks have escalated in tone, with statements like "If you don't understand, you're a fool," "Ignorant talk," and "Disrespecting the public."

As the campaign has entered its mid-stage and signs of conservative consolidation have emerged, these strong remarks seem aimed at rallying his support base.

Internally, the party is also using expressions like "overwhelming victory" while being cautious of premature optimism, and today, a directive for careful speech and behavior was issued again, indicating internal discipline efforts.

[Anchor]

Thank you, reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • One-candidate deal unlikely
    • 입력 2025-05-23 00:07:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the presidential election race intensifies, let's take a closer look.

Political and diplomatic reporter Lee Yoon-woo is here with us.

Reporter Lee, first, let's talk about the big issue in the conservative camp, the unification.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok has almost nailed it down today (May 22). Should we consider the unification to be over now?

[Reporter]

It's true that it's not easy at this point.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized his determination to complete the race during a press conference today, mentioning the recent poll results showing support in the 10% range.

This indicates that his approval rating has started to rise, and if he secures more than 10% of the votes in the presidential election, he can receive half of the election costs reimbursed, and if he exceeds 15%, he will be reimbursed in full.

If the current trend continues, he can expand his political standing without financial issues.

He also appealed for strategic voting from conservatives and moderates, emphasizing that while Candidate Kim Moon-soo is destined to be second, he can achieve first place.

[Anchor]

I'm curious about Candidate Kim Moon-soo's response.

He wouldn't just give up, right?

[Reporter]

That's not the case.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo has repeatedly stated that unification is a necessary condition for winning the presidential election.

Although the unification is practically off the table by the first deadline set for the day after tomorrow (May 24), the day before the printing of the ballots, it seems that attempts for unification will continue until the second deadline, which is the early voting day on the 29th of next week.

In the political reform plan announced today, Candidate Kim's proposal to appoint a prime minister from the 40s seems to be aimed at Candidate Lee Jun-seok.

Recent polls released this week show that while Candidate Lee's support is rising, Candidate Kim Moon-soo's support is also increasing as conservatives rally together.

If Candidate Lee secures a stable support rate in the 40% range, which he mentioned as a condition for unification, he could use that as leverage to reignite discussions on unification.

The results of the second TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May23) are expected to be a major turning point.

[Anchor]

Yes, as I mentioned earlier, amidst all this, there have been claims that pro-Yoon figures attempted to trade party leadership for unification.

What happened?

[Reporter]

There is no concrete evidence revealed.

Interestingly, both the side raising the suspicions and the side dismissing them are from Candidate Lee Jun-seok's camp.

The reform party's election committee raised the allegations of party leadership trading, but Candidate Lee himself denied that such a proposal was made.

What remains is the factional conflict within the People Power Party.

The pro-Han Dong-hoon faction has criticized that the resignation of former President Yoon should be followed by the resignation of pro-Yoon figures, while the party's election committee has attempted to downplay the situation, stating that Candidate Lee is trying to assert his presence through the division of the People Power Party.

The Democratic Party has accused this of being a sordid deal within the conservative camp, claiming that it constitutes bribery for proposing the party leadership position in exchange for unification, and has filed complaints against Candidate Kim Moon-soo and others for violating the Public Official Election Act.

[Anchor]

Finally, let's take a look at the situation within the Democratic Party.

As you saw earlier, Candidate Lee Jae-myung's remarks have been quite intense lately.

What is the reason for this?

[Reporter]

In the early stages of the official campaign, Candidate Lee Jae-myung wore warm-colored clothing, such as beige tops, projecting a stable and gentle image.

However, the atmosphere has changed significantly recently.

His remarks have escalated in tone, with statements like "If you don't understand, you're a fool," "Ignorant talk," and "Disrespecting the public."

As the campaign has entered its mid-stage and signs of conservative consolidation have emerged, these strong remarks seem aimed at rallying his support base.

Internally, the party is also using expressions like "overwhelming victory" while being cautious of premature optimism, and today, a directive for careful speech and behavior was issued again, indicating internal discipline efforts.

[Anchor]

Thank you, reporter Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?
단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 <br>다시 강경모드

단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 다시 강경모드
북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사

북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사
달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아<br>…러시아 금융제재 무력화

달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아…러시아 금융제재 무력화
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.