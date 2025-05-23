One-candidate deal unlikely

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the presidential election race intensifies, let's take a closer look.



Political and diplomatic reporter Lee Yoon-woo is here with us.



Reporter Lee, first, let's talk about the big issue in the conservative camp, the unification.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok has almost nailed it down today (May 22). Should we consider the unification to be over now?



[Reporter]



It's true that it's not easy at this point.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized his determination to complete the race during a press conference today, mentioning the recent poll results showing support in the 10% range.



This indicates that his approval rating has started to rise, and if he secures more than 10% of the votes in the presidential election, he can receive half of the election costs reimbursed, and if he exceeds 15%, he will be reimbursed in full.



If the current trend continues, he can expand his political standing without financial issues.



He also appealed for strategic voting from conservatives and moderates, emphasizing that while Candidate Kim Moon-soo is destined to be second, he can achieve first place.



[Anchor]



I'm curious about Candidate Kim Moon-soo's response.



He wouldn't just give up, right?



[Reporter]



That's not the case.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has repeatedly stated that unification is a necessary condition for winning the presidential election.



Although the unification is practically off the table by the first deadline set for the day after tomorrow (May 24), the day before the printing of the ballots, it seems that attempts for unification will continue until the second deadline, which is the early voting day on the 29th of next week.



In the political reform plan announced today, Candidate Kim's proposal to appoint a prime minister from the 40s seems to be aimed at Candidate Lee Jun-seok.



Recent polls released this week show that while Candidate Lee's support is rising, Candidate Kim Moon-soo's support is also increasing as conservatives rally together.



If Candidate Lee secures a stable support rate in the 40% range, which he mentioned as a condition for unification, he could use that as leverage to reignite discussions on unification.



The results of the second TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May23) are expected to be a major turning point.



[Anchor]



Yes, as I mentioned earlier, amidst all this, there have been claims that pro-Yoon figures attempted to trade party leadership for unification.



What happened?



[Reporter]



There is no concrete evidence revealed.



Interestingly, both the side raising the suspicions and the side dismissing them are from Candidate Lee Jun-seok's camp.



The reform party's election committee raised the allegations of party leadership trading, but Candidate Lee himself denied that such a proposal was made.



What remains is the factional conflict within the People Power Party.



The pro-Han Dong-hoon faction has criticized that the resignation of former President Yoon should be followed by the resignation of pro-Yoon figures, while the party's election committee has attempted to downplay the situation, stating that Candidate Lee is trying to assert his presence through the division of the People Power Party.



The Democratic Party has accused this of being a sordid deal within the conservative camp, claiming that it constitutes bribery for proposing the party leadership position in exchange for unification, and has filed complaints against Candidate Kim Moon-soo and others for violating the Public Official Election Act.



[Anchor]



Finally, let's take a look at the situation within the Democratic Party.



As you saw earlier, Candidate Lee Jae-myung's remarks have been quite intense lately.



What is the reason for this?



[Reporter]



In the early stages of the official campaign, Candidate Lee Jae-myung wore warm-colored clothing, such as beige tops, projecting a stable and gentle image.



However, the atmosphere has changed significantly recently.



His remarks have escalated in tone, with statements like "If you don't understand, you're a fool," "Ignorant talk," and "Disrespecting the public."



As the campaign has entered its mid-stage and signs of conservative consolidation have emerged, these strong remarks seem aimed at rallying his support base.



Internally, the party is also using expressions like "overwhelming victory" while being cautious of premature optimism, and today, a directive for careful speech and behavior was issued again, indicating internal discipline efforts.



[Anchor]



Thank you, reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!