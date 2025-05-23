N. Korea's failed destroyer launching

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has built another new 5,000-ton destroyer.



However, during the grand launching ceremony, an accident occurred, causing significant damage.



Chairman Kim Jong-un watched the entire event from the beginning and expressed his outrage, calling it an intolerable criminal act.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the story.



[Report]



Chongjin Shipyard in North Hamgyong Province, which faces the East Sea.



A day before the launching ceremony, North Korea's new 5,000-ton destroyer was in perfect condition, preparing for its launch.



However, an accident occurred during its launching ceremony.



The ship, which was being lifted sideways by a support device, lost balance, causing the rear support device to detach.



The stern sank first, creating a hole in the bottom of the ship, while the bow fell over without being able to float, covered by a camouflage net.



[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "Considering the size and scale, we expect it to be equipped with similar equipment to the Choe Hyon destroyer, and we assess that the side launch was a failure."]



Chairman Kim Jong-un, who witnessed the accident on-site, described it as "an intolerable serious accident and a criminal act," and ordered restoration and an investigation into the incident.



He indicated that this issue would be addressed at next month's Workers' Party plenary meeting, hinting at significant accountability measures.



Amidst his latest continuous boasting of naval power enhancement and pushing for rapid progress, this incident has caused a loss of face, and it is also unusual for North Korea to publicly disclose the details of the accident within a day.



[Doo Jin-ho/Researcher, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "Being open (about the circumstances of the incident), Kim Jong-un is somewhat evading responsibility, and by strengthening follow-up measures such as accountability, he is trying to prevent any internal public opinion from becoming too relaxed...."]



Immediately after the accident was made public, North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the East Sea from the Seonduk area in South Hamgyong Province.



This is also interpreted as an effort to maintain military discipline amid the confusion caused by the destroyer accident.



This is Yang Min-cheol from KBS News.



