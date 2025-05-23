News 9

Man obstructing police duties tasered

[Anchor]

In Daejeon, an intoxiated man assaulted police officers and was subdued by a police taser.

This man claimed to be a "judo king" and even attempted to engage in a physical fight with the officers.

Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the details.

[Report]

In the early morning hours, in a nightlife district of Daejeon.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a dispute between pedestrians.

A robust man in his 20s bowed his head upon seeing the police officers to greet them.

He initially seemed to comply with the identity verification process, but it was revealed that he had provided his younger brother's resident registration number.

When the officer pointed this out, his attitude suddenly changed.

The man became increasingly aggressive, as he leaned in and raised his fists as if to strike the officer, ignoring their warnings that he could be arrested for continuing his violent behavior.

Instead, he grabbed the officer's arms and neck with both hands and attempted to trip him.

[Bang Jung-tae/Daejeon Dunsan Police Station Galma District: "He claimed to be the 'judo king' and suggested they have a judo match, which led to a physical struggle. He charged at me as if to wrestle."]

If he had fallen, the officer could have been seriously injured.

Ultimately, a fellow officer who had responded to the scene together drew a taser.

[Shin Hee-ae/Daejeon Dunsan Police Station Galma District: "He was trying to grab the officer's neck and throw him down. I thought we needed to use the taser to subdue him."]

The man, who had been causing a disturbance for nearly 15 minutes, was subdued after being hit with the taser on his thigh.

The police arrested the man as a suspect for obstructing official duties and transferred him without detention.

In the past three years, the number of suspects charged with obstructing official duties has steadily increased to around 10,000 each year.

This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.

