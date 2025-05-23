Scammed into criminal employment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is the workshop of a Chinese scam organization located in Myanmar.



There are several locations in Myanmar, a country that shares a border with Thailand.



They forced hundreds of young people to pretend to be women and commit online fraud against Chinese and Korean individuals.



As the number of scam victims increased, the Chinese government intervened, and Thailand cut off the electricity supply, leading to the release of the young people who were forced into the scams.



Recently, it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that a Korean youth was also imprisoned and forced to participate in these crimes.



How an ordinary young man ended up in a Myanmar scam organization and what he experienced there was exclusively reported by our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop in Bangkok.



[Report]



In April, Mr. Park received a job offer from a trading company in Bangkok, Thailand.



He headed straight to Thailand.



[Park ○○/Victim of Employment Scam: "They said they needed someone who could speak a bit of English, so I applied."]



However, on the first day of work, the vehicle that was supposed to take him to a client drove for 10 hours and crossed the border into Myanmar, arriving in Myawaddy.



It was the base of a Chinese scam organization.



[Park ○○/Victim of Employment Scam/Voice Altered: "There were walls all around, and the gate was very tall. The guards were all holding guns."]



Without a chance to resist, he had all his belongings taken away and was immediately put into scam operations after some training.



They created fake social media accounts using pictures of women and approached Korean men in their 40s and 50s to induce investments, which was a financial scam.



[Park ○○/Victim of Employment Scam/Voice Altered: "They could manipulate the fluctuations of the coins. When I sent a screenshot, they would respond, 'That's amazing. Can you tell me how you did that?'"]



Initially, they returned about 20% of the profits to encourage him to increase his investment amount.



[Park ○○/Victim of Employment Scam/Voice Altered: "If you put in more money, they would just cut off contact at that point. I saw some investments of 300 to 400 million won, and others up to 1 billion won."]



When they failed to induce investments or produced no results, beatings followed.



[Park ○○/Victim of Employment Scam/Voice Altered: "They kicked me, brought a wooden club and hit me hard, and I got slapped a lot... My time came when I couldn't make any profits, and that was the scariest time."]



He felt regret for falling for the employment scam, but it was already too late.



[Anchor]



Let's connect with our correspondent to learn more about the details of this incident.



Jeong Yoon-seop, so this young man was unintentionally involved in crimes after falling victim to an overseas employment scam, right?



What kind of tactics did he fall for?



[Report]



They lured him in with the promise of gaining experience while working abroad and a salary of over 4 million won, which was very appealing to Mr. Park.



Before coming to Thailand, Mr. Park checked to see if it might be an employment scam, but he was deceived by the sweet words of a professional scam organization.



It was reported that about 100 young people in similar situations to Mr. Park were also being forced into crimes at the Myanmar scam workshop.



Like Mr. Park, the scam organizations lured young people to Bangkok first and then took them to Myanmar.



It seems they are using neighboring Thailand as an easy entry point into Myanmar, where administrative power is weak due to civil war, allowing for free criminal activities.



Although Thai authorities are strengthening border controls, the border between the two countries stretches over 2,000 kilometers, making it a challenging situation.



This has been Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



