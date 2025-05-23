PPP criticizes Lee's economic views

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party fiercely criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's expansionary fiscal policy and basic social welfare pledges.



They criticized it as a "Daejang-dong style get-rich-quick scheme," saying it goes beyond populism and would ruin both the nation and its people.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party has initiated a full-scale offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic views.



Following remarks about "coffee costing 120 won" and "hotel economics," they have now targeted his fiscal policy.



The PPP took issue with his statement that the country's debt ratio is lower than that of other countries and that it is a strange idea to give things away for free to the public.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There are people who are saying things like 'the national debt has exceeded one-thousand trillion won' and make ignorant claims that the country should never go into debt."]



The People Power Party criticized him for trying to turn the country into a laboratory for populism.



They unleashed a barrage of accusations, saying Lee's economic stance was "a Daejang-dong style get-rich-quick scheme that will bankrupt the people," "a declaration to socialize the South Korean economy," and "a dangerous gamble that takes children's futures hostage."



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Fiscal policy is not free. While populist politics may seem sweet, the result is a mountain of debt."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/Co-Chairman of the People Power Party Election Countermeasure Committee: "The speed of debt increase is more than double that of the United States. If this continues, South Korea will also find it difficult to avoid a direct hit of a downgrade in national credit rating."]



They also sharpened their criticism of candidate Lee's basic social welfare pledges to expand public rental housing and public healthcare.



They condemned it as "the true face of cash handouts and progressive policies" and "the prologue to the economic collapse season 2 following the Moon Jae-in administration."



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't even know what this basic society is. But just because words are spoken doesn't mean it makes sense."]



Regarding candidate Lee's pledge to create a KOSPI 5,000 era, they dismissed it as absolutely impossible with his deeply rooted anti-market, anti-business, and nonsensical economic policies.



This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!