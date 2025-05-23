News 9

PPP criticizes Lee's economic views

입력 2025.05.23 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party fiercely criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's expansionary fiscal policy and basic social welfare pledges.

They criticized it as a "Daejang-dong style get-rich-quick scheme," saying it goes beyond populism and would ruin both the nation and its people.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party has initiated a full-scale offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic views.

Following remarks about "coffee costing 120 won" and "hotel economics," they have now targeted his fiscal policy.

The PPP took issue with his statement that the country's debt ratio is lower than that of other countries and that it is a strange idea to give things away for free to the public.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There are people who are saying things like 'the national debt has exceeded one-thousand trillion won' and make ignorant claims that the country should never go into debt."]

The People Power Party criticized him for trying to turn the country into a laboratory for populism.

They unleashed a barrage of accusations, saying Lee's economic stance was "a Daejang-dong style get-rich-quick scheme that will bankrupt the people," "a declaration to socialize the South Korean economy," and "a dangerous gamble that takes children's futures hostage."

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Fiscal policy is not free. While populist politics may seem sweet, the result is a mountain of debt."]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Co-Chairman of the People Power Party Election Countermeasure Committee: "The speed of debt increase is more than double that of the United States. If this continues, South Korea will also find it difficult to avoid a direct hit of a downgrade in national credit rating."]

They also sharpened their criticism of candidate Lee's basic social welfare pledges to expand public rental housing and public healthcare.

They condemned it as "the true face of cash handouts and progressive policies" and "the prologue to the economic collapse season 2 following the Moon Jae-in administration."

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't even know what this basic society is. But just because words are spoken doesn't mean it makes sense."]

Regarding candidate Lee's pledge to create a KOSPI 5,000 era, they dismissed it as absolutely impossible with his deeply rooted anti-market, anti-business, and nonsensical economic policies.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP criticizes Lee's economic views
    • 입력 2025-05-23 00:07:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party fiercely criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's expansionary fiscal policy and basic social welfare pledges.

They criticized it as a "Daejang-dong style get-rich-quick scheme," saying it goes beyond populism and would ruin both the nation and its people.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party has initiated a full-scale offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic views.

Following remarks about "coffee costing 120 won" and "hotel economics," they have now targeted his fiscal policy.

The PPP took issue with his statement that the country's debt ratio is lower than that of other countries and that it is a strange idea to give things away for free to the public.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There are people who are saying things like 'the national debt has exceeded one-thousand trillion won' and make ignorant claims that the country should never go into debt."]

The People Power Party criticized him for trying to turn the country into a laboratory for populism.

They unleashed a barrage of accusations, saying Lee's economic stance was "a Daejang-dong style get-rich-quick scheme that will bankrupt the people," "a declaration to socialize the South Korean economy," and "a dangerous gamble that takes children's futures hostage."

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Fiscal policy is not free. While populist politics may seem sweet, the result is a mountain of debt."]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Co-Chairman of the People Power Party Election Countermeasure Committee: "The speed of debt increase is more than double that of the United States. If this continues, South Korea will also find it difficult to avoid a direct hit of a downgrade in national credit rating."]

They also sharpened their criticism of candidate Lee's basic social welfare pledges to expand public rental housing and public healthcare.

They condemned it as "the true face of cash handouts and progressive policies" and "the prologue to the economic collapse season 2 following the Moon Jae-in administration."

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't even know what this basic society is. But just because words are spoken doesn't mean it makes sense."]

Regarding candidate Lee's pledge to create a KOSPI 5,000 era, they dismissed it as absolutely impossible with his deeply rooted anti-market, anti-business, and nonsensical economic policies.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?
단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 <br>다시 강경모드

단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 다시 강경모드
북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사

북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사
달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아<br>…러시아 금융제재 무력화

달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아…러시아 금융제재 무력화
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.