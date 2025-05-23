DP slams Yoon over election film

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party criticized former President Yoon Suk Yeol for watching a film about election fraud and candidate Kim Moon-soo for not condemning it, accusing them of insulting the public.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung is also in a hardline mode, stating that the insurrection continues and that even punishment would not be enough.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.



[Report]



Yesterday (May 21), the Democratic Party criticized former President Yoon Suk Yeol's viewing of the election fraud film as "unbearable to watch," stating it was an insult to the efforts of the people who have fought for decades to reclaim their right to participate.



They also directly questioned candidate Kim Moon-soo, asking if he had decided to become Yoon Suk Yeol's successor for not criticizing the film.



[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Campaign Headquarters Chief: "I hope this is not a pretext for casting doubt on the presidential election results and stirring insurrection through renewed claims of election fraud."]



They reiterated that this presidential election will determine whether it is an extension of insurrection forces or a judgment against them.



As the election approaches, the consolidation between factions is accelerating, and this is analyzed as a message to strengthen the unity of their support base.



[Cheon Jun-ho/Democratic Party Campaign Strategy Chief: "If you elect Kim Moon-soo, it will be 'Yoon Suk Yeol again, Kim Keon-hee not-guilty, Jeon Kwang-hoon in power, and an extension of insurrection.'"]



There were reactions questioning whether former President Yoon's public activities were intended to help the Democratic Party or if he was a campaigner for Lee Jae-myung, with expectations that the more Yoon is highlighted, the more it will be a setback for the People Power Party.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung's continuous hardline statements during his campaign are also in this context.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Even punishment would not be enough. It seems like he is going around doing everything normally. If it was a fraudulent election, why was he elected?"]



The Democratic Party is not ruling out the possibility of a last-minute unification attempt by the conservative camp.



Candidate Lee urged, "If you don't vote, it will be a big problem," and called for a 1-2-3 voting campaign, where the sovereigns who prevented the 12.3 insurrection bring in three votes each.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



