Generational shift in politics

[Anchor]

Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the People Power Party, has been meeting with voters in the metropolitan area for the fourth day, visiting his political hometown of Bucheon and other places.

He received support from former Democratic Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu and revealed his reform plan to ensure a generational change, stating that a prime minister in their 40s would emerge.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

["Kim Moon-soo! President!"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo visited Bucheon, where he started his political career.

He emphasized that the Democratic Party is only focused on impeachment and protecting Lee Jae-myung with its overwhelming number of seats in the National Assembly, and he vowed to become a clean and competent economic president.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I will do my best to become a president who creates many jobs."]

Candidate Kim appealed to the citizens of Bucheon, his political hometown, to help him become president so he can engage in greater politics.

He also initiated what is called a 'constitutional amendment coalition.'

Former leader of the Bareunmirae Party, Sohn Hak-kyu, who supported former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, declared his support.

[Sohn Hak-kyu/Former Leader of Bareunmirae Party: "If Kim Moon-soo says he will amend the constitution within three years, that’s good. Let’s see Kim Moon-soo become president and change the country."]

He also announced political reform measures.

These include reducing presidential powers and cutting the number of National Assembly members by 10%, with a particular emphasis on generational change, seemingly in consideration of unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(Appointing more than one-third of cabinet members) under 40 and under 50 years old, making the emergence of a prime minister in their 40s quite natural."]

Candidate Kim also expressed his intention to apologize for conflicts in the medical field during his policy engagements with the business and medical communities.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I sincerely apologize. Patients should be able to receive the necessary medical services quickly…."]

At a meeting with daycare centers discussing care issues, all members of Kim's family, including his spouse, Seol Nan-young, were present.

Candidate Kim will focus on preparing for a 'social sector' TV debate tomorrow (May 23) without any public schedule.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

공지·정정

