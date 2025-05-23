News 9

Lee Jun-seok says no candidacy merger

입력 2025.05.23 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

While there were remarks for a Prime Minister in his 40s, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok publicly declared that there will be no unification.

He criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung by mentioning the Cheonan ship conspiracy theory.

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk promised to implement a real four-day workweek.

Reporter Park Young-min has the story.

[Report]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok held an emergency press conference.

Referring to the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun, he defined unification with the People Power Party as a 'collusion'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Just like President Roh Moo-hyun, who always chose the path of direct confrontation, this time I ask the people to confront directly with Lee Jun-seok."]

He then vowed to win the presidential election under the name of Lee Jun-seok.

He expressed confidence in a turnaround, stating that his approval ratings are on the rise.

He also refuted the so-called 'party power transaction theory' with the pro-Yoon faction of the People Power Party.

He claimed that some pro-Han factions are using the party power struggle for their own benefit.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The People Power Party is once again beyond redemption. Even during the presidential election process, they are aiming for a party power struggle."]

Earlier, the candidate encouraged voting by having lunch with young people in the metropolitan area for the second day in a row.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Have you all changed your address? (No.) Then you all need to vote early."]

He met with former Cheonan ship captain Choi Won-il and criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung by mentioning the past Democratic Party's 'conspiracy theory'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "How can you embarrass the 46 people who died while protecting the country? I strongly condemn this."]

Candidate Lee believes that the second TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May 23) will be a crucial turning point for his rising approval ratings, and plans minimize his campaigning activities to focus on debate preparation.

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk announced labor pledges, including the promise to create healthy and safe workplaces and the 'implementation of a real four-day workweek'.

He promised a principled ban on late-night work and full application of the Labor Standards Act to all workers.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jun-seok says no candidacy merger
    • 입력 2025-05-23 00:07:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

While there were remarks for a Prime Minister in his 40s, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok publicly declared that there will be no unification.

He criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung by mentioning the Cheonan ship conspiracy theory.

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk promised to implement a real four-day workweek.

Reporter Park Young-min has the story.

[Report]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok held an emergency press conference.

Referring to the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun, he defined unification with the People Power Party as a 'collusion'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Just like President Roh Moo-hyun, who always chose the path of direct confrontation, this time I ask the people to confront directly with Lee Jun-seok."]

He then vowed to win the presidential election under the name of Lee Jun-seok.

He expressed confidence in a turnaround, stating that his approval ratings are on the rise.

He also refuted the so-called 'party power transaction theory' with the pro-Yoon faction of the People Power Party.

He claimed that some pro-Han factions are using the party power struggle for their own benefit.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The People Power Party is once again beyond redemption. Even during the presidential election process, they are aiming for a party power struggle."]

Earlier, the candidate encouraged voting by having lunch with young people in the metropolitan area for the second day in a row.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Have you all changed your address? (No.) Then you all need to vote early."]

He met with former Cheonan ship captain Choi Won-il and criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung by mentioning the past Democratic Party's 'conspiracy theory'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "How can you embarrass the 46 people who died while protecting the country? I strongly condemn this."]

Candidate Lee believes that the second TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May 23) will be a crucial turning point for his rising approval ratings, and plans minimize his campaigning activities to focus on debate preparation.

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk announced labor pledges, including the promise to create healthy and safe workplaces and the 'implementation of a real four-day workweek'.

He promised a principled ban on late-night work and full application of the Labor Standards Act to all workers.

KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?
단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 <br>다시 강경모드

단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 다시 강경모드
북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사

북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사
달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아<br>…러시아 금융제재 무력화

달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아…러시아 금융제재 무력화
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.