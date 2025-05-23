Lee Jun-seok says no candidacy merger

동영상 고정 취소

While there were remarks for a Prime Minister in his 40s, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok publicly declared that there will be no unification.



He criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung by mentioning the Cheonan ship conspiracy theory.



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk promised to implement a real four-day workweek.



Reporter Park Young-min has the story.



[Report]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok held an emergency press conference.



Referring to the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun, he defined unification with the People Power Party as a 'collusion'.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Just like President Roh Moo-hyun, who always chose the path of direct confrontation, this time I ask the people to confront directly with Lee Jun-seok."]



He then vowed to win the presidential election under the name of Lee Jun-seok.



He expressed confidence in a turnaround, stating that his approval ratings are on the rise.



He also refuted the so-called 'party power transaction theory' with the pro-Yoon faction of the People Power Party.



He claimed that some pro-Han factions are using the party power struggle for their own benefit.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The People Power Party is once again beyond redemption. Even during the presidential election process, they are aiming for a party power struggle."]



Earlier, the candidate encouraged voting by having lunch with young people in the metropolitan area for the second day in a row.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Have you all changed your address? (No.) Then you all need to vote early."]



He met with former Cheonan ship captain Choi Won-il and criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung by mentioning the past Democratic Party's 'conspiracy theory'.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "How can you embarrass the 46 people who died while protecting the country? I strongly condemn this."]



Candidate Lee believes that the second TV debate scheduled for tomorrow (May 23) will be a crucial turning point for his rising approval ratings, and plans minimize his campaigning activities to focus on debate preparation.



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk announced labor pledges, including the promise to create healthy and safe workplaces and the 'implementation of a real four-day workweek'.



He promised a principled ban on late-night work and full application of the Labor Standards Act to all workers.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



