Lee Jae-myung visits Jeju and Yangsan

[Anchor]



Let's start with today's (May 22) presidential campaign trails.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Jeju and mentioned the April 3 incident, stating that he would eliminate the statute of limitations for state violence crimes.



In Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, he emphasized that national unity is the most important thing.



However, he stressed that unity and merely patching things up are different.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



This is Lee Jae-myung's first visit to Jeju since announcing his candidacy for the presidential election. He mentioned the Jeju 4.3 incident, the Gwangju 5.18 uprising, and the 12.3 emergency martial law, emphasizing that this presidential election is a moment to hold those accountable and correct history.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Will we head towards a society where 4.3 and 5.18 happen again, or will we move towards a democratic republic? This is a critical juncture, a historical turning point."]



He also stated that he would push for a bill to exclude the statute of limitations for state violence crimes.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(If I become president) the moment this law passes in the National Assembly, I will sign it immediately without refusal."]



Candidate Lee emphasized that he would foster the eco-friendly energy industry in Jeju and realize a green economy that returns benefits to residents.



["Really (Republic of Korea!) Now is the time. (Lee Jae-myung!)"]



In the afternoon, he headed to Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province.



He criticized the prosecution for recklessly indicting former President Moon Jae-in, saying he could not understand if they were in their right mind.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Why are they making such a fuss to create a nonexistent crime? Is it right to use the power entrusted by the people to harass someone?"]



He emphasized that while unity is important, it is different from merely patching things up.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Politics should also be about harmony and inclusiveness, but that doesn't mean I want to let all the bad people who have committed crimes go free."]



Candidate Lee announced that he would establish a dedicated organization to promote his flagship policy of a basic society and build a comprehensive income guarantee system tailored to each stage of life.



On the 16th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's passing, he will visit Bongha Village in Gimhae tomorrow (May 23).



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



