State-of-the-art hospital ship

[Anchor]



Incheon City has prepared a new hospital ship.



It is larger than the existing hospital ship and equipped with the latest medical equipment, making it much more versatile.



Island residents are welcoming it enthusiastically.



Reporter Park Jae-woo has the story.



[Report]



A hospital ship has arrived at Baengnyeongdo, the northernmost island in the West Sea, where about 5,000 residents live.



This is the first medical service since the construction of a new vessel to replace the old hospital ship that had been used for 25 years.



About 200 residents, who found it difficult to go to mainland hospitals, rushed to the ship.



[Boo Bok-soon/Baengnyeongdo resident: "When the fog is thick like this, ships can't set sail, and when the wind blows, we can't go to the mainland. If this kind of ship (hospital ship) comes occasionally, we can receive all the medical care we need."]



The new hospital ship, which has increased in size to 270 tons, is equipped with internal medicine, dentistry, and traditional Korean medicine, as well as radiology, clinical pathology, and physical therapy rooms.



With the latest medical equipment, including an automatic blood analyzer and AI heart examination devices, the satisfaction level of residents has increased significantly.



[Jeong Eung-man/Baengnyeongdo resident: "It's very difficult to make even a single trip to the mainland, so having mobile medical services that come here is just perfect."]



The new hospital ship will operate for 180 days a year, visiting 17 islands, including the five islands in the West Sea.



Additionally, it can carry up to 40 medical staff and travel at a speed of 25 knots, allowing for the emergency transport of patients.



[Park Seung-jun/Hospital ship public health doctor/Internal medicine: "For those who are not receiving adequate medical services or need tests but cannot get treatment due to a lack of medical equipment, we plan to provide medical services."]



As the only state-of-the-art hospital ship in the metropolitan area, it is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding the health of island village residents.



This is KBS News, Park Jae-woo.



