One month on, SKT breach unsolved

[Anchor]



It has been over a month since the SK Telecom hacking incident occurred, but we still have not confirmed who, how, or why this attack happened.



There are concerns that this might become an unsolved case, and reporter Kang Na-ru has investigated.



[Report]



In 2023, the LGU+ hacking incident resulted in the leakage of personal information of 290,000 individuals.



[Hong Jin-bae/Director of Network Policy, Ministry of Science and ICT/April 2023: "There was a web vulnerability in the system, which allowed the installation of malware and web shells using the administrator account."]



The first to reveal this fact to the outside world was the hacker.



They claimed to have hacked information on the so-called 'dark web' and demanded money.



About two years later, in the hacking incident where SKT subscribers' SIM information has been leaked, the difference with the LGU+ hacking is that despite the hacker having taken more information, there have been no demands for over a month.



[Choi Woo-hyuk/Director of Information Security Network Policy, Ministry of Science and ICT/May 19: "We are monitoring places like the dark web. There has been no confirmation from there yet."]



Additionally, the fact that malware first infiltrated the SKT server three years ago raises suspicions.



Experts are focusing on the possibility that this was likely not a hacking attempt aimed at making money, but rather an intelligence-gathering activity for security purposes.



In particular, as the malware used in this attack has become known to be a major tactic of Chinese hacker organizations, theories about Chinese involvement have emerged.



[Lim Jong-in/Emeritus Professor, Graduate School of Information Security, Korea University: "The ones that attack us are mostly from North Korea, China, and Russia. But Russia is currently preoccupied with Ukraine. North Korea is focused solely on making money these days."]



In fact, if this attack is an intelligent cybercrime that started overseas, many point out that there are limitations to accurately identifying the cause without international cooperation.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



