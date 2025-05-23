News 9

Crypto bypasses sanctions

입력 2025.05.23 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

140,000 Korean won.

Last year, Hyundai Motor sold its factory in Russia for this price.

Due to various sanctions against Russia, it had no choice but to sell it for almost nothing.

Three years ago, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the international community imposed various sanctions.

In addition to strategic materials like weapons, exports of over 1,400 items, including automobiles and communication devices, were controlled, and financial sanctions were implemented that completely blocked interbank transfers by removing them from the dollar payment network.

Additionally, there are South Korea's independent sanctions citing military cooperation with North Korea.

Multiple layers of sanctions are in effect between South Korea and Russia.

At this point, it seems that both goods and money should be completely blocked, but is that really the case?

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

A mobile phone store with a Russian sign.

It attracted customers by claiming it could exchange virtual assets.

This is a Telegram conversation between the store owner and a customer.

When the customer sent a photo of the deposit receipt, the owner asked where they wanted to receive the money.

After providing the virtual asset wallet address, 'Tether' was deposited into that address.

It took less than five minutes to illegally 'exchange currency' from South Korea to Russia.

In the past, with 'currency exchange', you would hand over Korean won to a broker in South Korea, contact another broker in Russia, and that broker would provide rubles, settling the accounts later.

However, now that 'Tether', which moves just like the dollar, is sent directly, there is no need for settlement.

Although financial sanctions prohibit interbank transfers between South Korea and Russia, it was meaningless since they never went through a bank in the first place.

The group caught this time transferred over 58 billion won in more than 6,100 transactions over a year and a half.

[Jang Eun-soo/Chief of Foreign Exchange Investigation Division 2, Korea Customs Service: "Currency exchange businesses can only perform exchange operations permitted by law, and engaging in overseas remittances or receiving export payments is illegal."]

Illegal virtual asset exchanges are becoming more common.

During half a day, the reporting team visited five private exchange offices and easily heard about cases of virtual asset exchanges.

[Exchange Office Operator/Voice Altered: "To make money, you need to bring about 1 billion or 2 billion. Foreigners can just leave, but Koreans have problems."]

Not only in Russia but in any country under financial sanctions, illegal remittances are easy as long as you have a virtual asset wallet.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Crypto bypasses sanctions
    • 입력 2025-05-23 01:04:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

140,000 Korean won.

Last year, Hyundai Motor sold its factory in Russia for this price.

Due to various sanctions against Russia, it had no choice but to sell it for almost nothing.

Three years ago, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the international community imposed various sanctions.

In addition to strategic materials like weapons, exports of over 1,400 items, including automobiles and communication devices, were controlled, and financial sanctions were implemented that completely blocked interbank transfers by removing them from the dollar payment network.

Additionally, there are South Korea's independent sanctions citing military cooperation with North Korea.

Multiple layers of sanctions are in effect between South Korea and Russia.

At this point, it seems that both goods and money should be completely blocked, but is that really the case?

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

A mobile phone store with a Russian sign.

It attracted customers by claiming it could exchange virtual assets.

This is a Telegram conversation between the store owner and a customer.

When the customer sent a photo of the deposit receipt, the owner asked where they wanted to receive the money.

After providing the virtual asset wallet address, 'Tether' was deposited into that address.

It took less than five minutes to illegally 'exchange currency' from South Korea to Russia.

In the past, with 'currency exchange', you would hand over Korean won to a broker in South Korea, contact another broker in Russia, and that broker would provide rubles, settling the accounts later.

However, now that 'Tether', which moves just like the dollar, is sent directly, there is no need for settlement.

Although financial sanctions prohibit interbank transfers between South Korea and Russia, it was meaningless since they never went through a bank in the first place.

The group caught this time transferred over 58 billion won in more than 6,100 transactions over a year and a half.

[Jang Eun-soo/Chief of Foreign Exchange Investigation Division 2, Korea Customs Service: "Currency exchange businesses can only perform exchange operations permitted by law, and engaging in overseas remittances or receiving export payments is illegal."]

Illegal virtual asset exchanges are becoming more common.

During half a day, the reporting team visited five private exchange offices and easily heard about cases of virtual asset exchanges.

[Exchange Office Operator/Voice Altered: "To make money, you need to bring about 1 billion or 2 billion. Foreigners can just leave, but Koreans have problems."]

Not only in Russia but in any country under financial sanctions, illegal remittances are easy as long as you have a virtual asset wallet.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?

청사진 없는 외교안보 공약…‘실리 외교’ 가능할까?
단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 <br>다시 강경모드

단일화 물 건너가나…이재명 다시 강경모드
북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사

북, 새 구축함 진수하다 파손…하루 만에 공개하고 미사일 발사
달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아<br>…러시아 금융제재 무력화

달러는 막아도, 테더는 못 막아…러시아 금융제재 무력화
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.