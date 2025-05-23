Crypto bypasses sanctions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



140,000 Korean won.



Last year, Hyundai Motor sold its factory in Russia for this price.



Due to various sanctions against Russia, it had no choice but to sell it for almost nothing.



Three years ago, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the international community imposed various sanctions.



In addition to strategic materials like weapons, exports of over 1,400 items, including automobiles and communication devices, were controlled, and financial sanctions were implemented that completely blocked interbank transfers by removing them from the dollar payment network.



Additionally, there are South Korea's independent sanctions citing military cooperation with North Korea.



Multiple layers of sanctions are in effect between South Korea and Russia.



At this point, it seems that both goods and money should be completely blocked, but is that really the case?



Reporter Choi In-young has the story.



[Report]



A mobile phone store with a Russian sign.



It attracted customers by claiming it could exchange virtual assets.



This is a Telegram conversation between the store owner and a customer.



When the customer sent a photo of the deposit receipt, the owner asked where they wanted to receive the money.



After providing the virtual asset wallet address, 'Tether' was deposited into that address.



It took less than five minutes to illegally 'exchange currency' from South Korea to Russia.



In the past, with 'currency exchange', you would hand over Korean won to a broker in South Korea, contact another broker in Russia, and that broker would provide rubles, settling the accounts later.



However, now that 'Tether', which moves just like the dollar, is sent directly, there is no need for settlement.



Although financial sanctions prohibit interbank transfers between South Korea and Russia, it was meaningless since they never went through a bank in the first place.



The group caught this time transferred over 58 billion won in more than 6,100 transactions over a year and a half.



[Jang Eun-soo/Chief of Foreign Exchange Investigation Division 2, Korea Customs Service: "Currency exchange businesses can only perform exchange operations permitted by law, and engaging in overseas remittances or receiving export payments is illegal."]



Illegal virtual asset exchanges are becoming more common.



During half a day, the reporting team visited five private exchange offices and easily heard about cases of virtual asset exchanges.



[Exchange Office Operator/Voice Altered: "To make money, you need to bring about 1 billion or 2 billion. Foreigners can just leave, but Koreans have problems."]



Not only in Russia but in any country under financial sanctions, illegal remittances are easy as long as you have a virtual asset wallet.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



