Son lifts Europa League cup

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min has finally completed the last piece of the puzzle he has longed for.



He has lifted the trophy for the first time in his 15-year professional career by reaching the top of the Europa League.



Kim Hwa-young reports from Bilbao, Spain.



[Report]



Excluded from the starting lineup, possibly due to the effects of an injury, Son Heung-min watched his teammates' movements with a serious expression.



And at the moment Johnson scored the opening goal just before the end of the first half.



Son Heung-min burst off the bench and roared as if it were his own goal.



In the 22nd minute of the second half, when Son Heung-min threw off his vest and stepped onto the field, the fans erupted in cheers.



["No.7 Son Heung-min Son!"]



Son Heung-min actively participated in defense, once again showing his dedication to the team.



After successfully blocking numerous crises, the final whistle finally blew.



It was the moment when Son Heung-min's first victory was confirmed, not only in his 10 years at Tottenham but also throughout his 15-year professional career.



Lifting the Europa League trophy, which is considered the heaviest among European competition trophies, Son Heung-min also received a pleasant injury of glory.



["I lifted it. Somebody pushed me and I hit my forehead on the trophy!"]



With this victory, Son Heung-min has made history as the first Korean captain to lead a European club competition victory.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I sincerely thank our football fans and the people of South Korea who played the biggest role in completing this perfect puzzle. I will continue to do my best and be a football player who can bring joy. Thank you."]



There were no more regrets.



Son Heung-min, who has finally cut off the long label of being winless, has completed the last piece of his football life puzzle with this victory.



This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News in Bilbao.



