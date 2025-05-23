Jeju Island exhibition in Paris

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A special exhibition of Jeju Island has been held in Paris, France.



Various works showcasing Jeju's culture, history, and natural heritage were presented.



Let's take a look together.



Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.



[Report]



The vast sea, with white spray washing over the black coast.



The spring water gushing from the rocks has become a symbol of life in water-scarce Jeju.



[Jeong Sang-ki/Artist: "This is how the spring water comes out. The places where it naturally emerges are where the villages have formed."]



The special exhibition of Jeju Island in Paris begins with the sea, serves nature, and continues with a culture that overcomes fear.



The goddess of wind and abundant catch, Yeongdeung Halmang, protects the safety of divers and fishermen from the fierce sea.



A young diver, who has been diving for five generations, shares the long wisdom of divers while sharing Jeju cuisine.



[Kim Ha-won/Representative of Haenyeo's Kitchen: "'Do not be greedy. Come out when you can breathe.' This means acknowledging human limitations in front of nature."]



The memories of Jeju 4·3, which have been registered as a World Documentary Heritage, remind us of the true meaning of forgiveness and peace.



[Celine/French Visitor: "I think UNESCO's actions are really good. I believe the first step to forgiveness is acknowledging the existence of that event."]



Starting next month, Korean cultural festivals will be held in major cities across France.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.



