Jeju Island exhibition in Paris
입력 2025.05.23 (01:04)
[Anchor]
A special exhibition of Jeju Island has been held in Paris, France.
Various works showcasing Jeju's culture, history, and natural heritage were presented.
Let's take a look together.
Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.
[Report]
The vast sea, with white spray washing over the black coast.
The spring water gushing from the rocks has become a symbol of life in water-scarce Jeju.
[Jeong Sang-ki/Artist: "This is how the spring water comes out. The places where it naturally emerges are where the villages have formed."]
The special exhibition of Jeju Island in Paris begins with the sea, serves nature, and continues with a culture that overcomes fear.
The goddess of wind and abundant catch, Yeongdeung Halmang, protects the safety of divers and fishermen from the fierce sea.
A young diver, who has been diving for five generations, shares the long wisdom of divers while sharing Jeju cuisine.
[Kim Ha-won/Representative of Haenyeo's Kitchen: "'Do not be greedy. Come out when you can breathe.' This means acknowledging human limitations in front of nature."]
The memories of Jeju 4·3, which have been registered as a World Documentary Heritage, remind us of the true meaning of forgiveness and peace.
[Celine/French Visitor: "I think UNESCO's actions are really good. I believe the first step to forgiveness is acknowledging the existence of that event."]
Starting next month, Korean cultural festivals will be held in major cities across France.
This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
입력 2025-05-23 01:04:33
