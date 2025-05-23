Hollow diplomatic pledges

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 22), we will verify the pledges of the presidential candidates, focusing on foreign and security policies.



All candidates claim they will pursue pragmatic diplomacy centered on the Korea-U.S. alliance.



However, there are analyses suggesting that they have not presented a concrete blueprint.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.



[Report]



With the inauguration of the Trump administration, the intensification of U.S.-China competition, the advancement of North Korea's nuclear capabilities, and the close ties between North Korea and Russia, the security issues on the Korean Peninsula have become a complex equation that is not easily solvable.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a solution centered on national interests and pragmatic diplomacy.



He emphasizes the importance of relations with the U.S., China, and Russia, and opposes renegotiating the defense cost-sharing with the U.S.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The Korea-U.S. alliance is important. We need security cooperation among Korea, the U.S., and Japan. However, that does not mean we should make enemies with other countries."]



However, President Trump may force us to choose which side we stand on.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasizes deterrence against North Korea through the Korea-U.S. alliance.



He states that he could increase the defense cost-sharing if it is for the permanent stationing of strategic assets.



He also advocates for securing nuclear capabilities and the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "By deploying it in Guam, both the U.S. and South Korea need to declare that the tactical nuclear weapons deployed in Guam are aimed at North Korea."]



However, securing nuclear capabilities has been a matter that the U.S. has strongly opposed in the past.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasizes the establishment of a Vice Minister of Security and the importance of Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk is advocating for the reactivation of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.



A notable feature of this presidential election is that the weight of foreign and security pledges has significantly decreased compared to the past.



Most pledges merely continue the policies of previous administrations.



There are aspects of maintaining 'strategic ambiguity' due to the high level of uncertainty, as well as a lack of time for discussing pledges.



[Jung Young-woo/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Group/Professor at Incheon University: "We have the issue of operating the government without a blueprint on how to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance."]



Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that ideological polarization, such as anti-China sentiment, has narrowed the candidates' options.



[Jung Young-woo/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Group/Professor at Incheon University: "In a polarized environment, there are only positions of pro-U.S. or pro-China, making it difficult to discuss pragmatic policy alternatives."]



Regarding pressing issues, such as the U.S. utilizing U.S. troops in South Korea to counter China, there are calls for urgent policy discussions.



Experts advise that establishing a long-term strategy for peace on the Korean Peninsula is essential.



KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



