Lee Jung-hoo's three times on base
입력 2025.05.23 (01:04)
In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo, the grandson of the wind, made three appearances on base, including a double, and showcased his strong arm in defense, receiving applause once again at home.
In the game against Kansas City, his first at-bat ended in a disappointing strikeout.
After a swing and a miss on a low pitch, Lee Jung-hoo immediately reflected on his previous at-bat, as he always does.
In his second at-bat against a changed right-handed pitcher.
He hit a changeup for a deep double to right field.
The fans must be cheering at the sight of him sprinting so hard that his helmet flew off!
This was Lee Jung-hoo's 14th double of the season.
In the fourth inning, he also drew a walk against a struggling pitcher, marking his third time on base for the day.
The highlight was in the ninth inning when a hit rolled right in front of him, and he quickly ran in to make a one-time throw to home plate to get the out.
Lee Jung-hoo was indeed Lee Jung-hoo.
입력 2025-05-23 01:04:33
