Lee Jung-hoo's three times on base

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo, the grandson of the wind, made three appearances on base, including a double, and showcased his strong arm in defense, receiving applause once again at home.



In the game against Kansas City, his first at-bat ended in a disappointing strikeout.



After a swing and a miss on a low pitch, Lee Jung-hoo immediately reflected on his previous at-bat, as he always does.



In his second at-bat against a changed right-handed pitcher.



He hit a changeup for a deep double to right field.



The fans must be cheering at the sight of him sprinting so hard that his helmet flew off!



This was Lee Jung-hoo's 14th double of the season.



In the fourth inning, he also drew a walk against a struggling pitcher, marking his third time on base for the day.



The highlight was in the ninth inning when a hit rolled right in front of him, and he quickly ran in to make a one-time throw to home plate to get the out.



Lee Jung-hoo was indeed Lee Jung-hoo.



