12 year-old tobacco lawsuit

[Anchor]



["That's poison. I used to smoke two packs a day. I really regret it now."]



The late Lee Joo-il, who died of lung cancer, expressed his greatest regret was smoking.



In fact, there are many research results that clearly show the causal relationship between smoking and various cancers.



The National Health Insurance Corporation, which supports medical expenses for cancer patients, filed a civil lawsuit in 2014.



They claimed that tobacco companies, including KT&G, sold cigarettes knowing the risks of smoking, which led to lung cancer and significant financial losses for the health insurance fund.



The amount demanded for damages was a staggering 53.3 billion won.



However, the first trial dismissed all claims made by the health insurance corporation.



The reason was that it could not be definitively said that cancer was caused solely by smoking.



The corporation immediately appealed, and the final arguments of the second trial in the 'tobacco lawsuit' that has lasted for 12 years were held today (May 22).



This is a report by reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



In the final arguments of the appeal trial, the National Health Insurance Corporation and the tobacco companies faced off for over two hours.



First, the health insurance corporation argued, "It is an obvious truth that tobacco is a cause of disease."



They emphasized that those who have smoked for over 30 years or those who have smoked one pack a day for over 20 years are more than 54 times more likely to develop small cell lung cancer compared to non-smokers.



Jeong Gi-seok, the chairman of the health insurance corporation and a specialist in respiratory medicine who has seen numerous lung cancer patients, also stressed that the main cause of lung cancer is indeed tobacco.



[Jeong Gi-seok/Chairman of the National Health Insurance Corporation: "We selected patients who could not possibly develop lung cancer except for tobacco. If a fair trial is conducted, we believe we can receive a new ruling this time."]



On the other hand, the tobacco companies supported their arguments by respecting the previous judgments of domestic courts that favored them.



They stated that there could be other factors that cause lung cancer besides tobacco, and that whether to smoke or quit is ultimately the smoker's choice.



They also emphasized that there is no violation of the law in a situation where tobacco is recognized as a consumer product in society.



They questioned whether it could be considered illegal when the state used to sell tobacco directly and when its manufacturing and distribution are currently legal.



The lawsuit for damages surrounding the health insurance corporation's medical expenses of about 50 billion won for over 3,000 patients has now entered its 12th year.



In 2020, the first trial court found it difficult to recognize the causal relationship between cancer and smoking, resulting in a victory for the tobacco companies.



Whether the appeal trial, which has lasted for about five years, will reach the same conclusion as the first trial or overturn it remains to be seen.



The court announced that it would give both sides an additional three months to submit materials before deciding on the date for the ruling.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



