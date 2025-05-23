News 9

Lotte vs. Hanwha showdown

입력 2025.05.23 (02:18)

[Anchor]

The anticipated baseball showdown is finally here this weekend as two teams meet.

The two teams, Lotte Giants and Hanwha Eagles, have completely transformed this season and will face off in a three-game series this weekend.

This is a battle of Lotte's spear and Hanwha's shield, also known as the paradox match, reported by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Lotte and Hanwha are both making waves this season in their own unique ways.

First, looking at Lotte, they boast the highest team batting average but are ranked 8th in team ERA.

In contrast, Hanwha holds the top spot in team ERA but seems to be lacking in offensive power.

Both teams are aiming for postseason play amidst an imbalance between their pitching and hitting.

Over the past 10 years, looking at the regular season rankings excluding the postseason, the team with the highest batting average has finished first six times, with only one failure to reach the postseason, which was Lotte in 2021.

Conversely, the team with the best ERA has finished first three times, and has also missed the postseason only once.

Now, let's hear the predictions from two commentators and four baseball reporters regarding this matchup.

Commentators Jeon Jun-ho and Yoon Hee-sang both favored Lotte.

Jeon Jun-ho analyzed that if Park Se-woong and Davidson can pitch six innings, Lotte, with their recent strong batting, would have the advantage, while Yoon Hee-sang also predicted that Lotte's offensive power would determine the outcome.

On the other hand, KBS baseball reporters predicted a 3 to 1 advantage for Hanwha.

Reporters Jeong Hyun-sook, Park Joo-mi, and Lee Moo-hyung noted that both teams have shown inconsistency in their recent performances, and given the high humidity, the pitching mound will be crucial.

In this regard, reporter Jeong Chung-hee pointed out that Lotte has the upper hand in batting, highlighting that Hanwha's starting pitchers have struggled against Lotte.

Hanwha will have Weiss, Ryu Hyun-jin, and Moon Dong-joo on the mound, while Lotte will send out Park Se-woong, Davidson, and Han Hyun-hee.

The matchup between former Major League players Ryu Hyun-jin and Davidson, which will be broadcasted by KBS on Saturday, is a big match.

It will be interesting to see if Lotte's ace Park Se-woong, who has struggled in Daejeon, can show a different performance at the new Daejeon stadium.

As the two managers, both former catchers from the OB Bears, face off, many fans remember Kim Tae-hyung shedding tears after losing to his mentor Kim Kyung-moon in a past Korean Series, making this three-game series highly anticipated for a classic showdown.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

문영규
문영규 기자

