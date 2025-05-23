Son Heung-min's glorious finale

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min, who lifted the championship trophy after 15 years of professional debut, finally shed tears of joy.



Son Heung-min expressed that he is proud to be Korean and feels that he can finally say he is a legend of Tottenham.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



As the final whistle blew, Son Heung-min collapsed on the ground and roared.



After waiting for a whopping 15 years for this victory moment, Son Heung-min was embraced by his teammates and cried for a long time.



Kissing the long-desired championship trophy, Son Heung-min turned the celebration he had imagined countless times into reality.



Unable to let go of the trophy, Son Heung-min continued his playful celebration even in the locker room, savoring the joy.



Throughout the award ceremony, Son Heung-min wrapped himself in the Taegeukgi, showcasing his patriotism, and when he thought of his domestic fans, he became choked up and teary-eyed.



["I feel overwhelmed with emotions. I am proud to be born as a Korean, and I sincerely thank you."]



Having rewritten much of Tottenham's history but feeling heavy-hearted without a championship trophy, Son Heung-min smiled brightly, saying he can finally be called a legend of the team.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "17 years, nobody has done it. So, with such amazing players. Today's the day. Probably I would say today I am the legend of this club. So, let's enjoy and let's celebrate."]



Completing the last puzzle of his brilliant football career, which was missing only the championship, Son Heung-min has risen to the ranks of living legends of Korean football and Tottenham.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!