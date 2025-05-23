News 9

Son Heung-min's glorious finale

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min, who lifted the championship trophy after 15 years of professional debut, finally shed tears of joy.

Son Heung-min expressed that he is proud to be Korean and feels that he can finally say he is a legend of Tottenham.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

As the final whistle blew, Son Heung-min collapsed on the ground and roared.

After waiting for a whopping 15 years for this victory moment, Son Heung-min was embraced by his teammates and cried for a long time.

Kissing the long-desired championship trophy, Son Heung-min turned the celebration he had imagined countless times into reality.

Unable to let go of the trophy, Son Heung-min continued his playful celebration even in the locker room, savoring the joy.

Throughout the award ceremony, Son Heung-min wrapped himself in the Taegeukgi, showcasing his patriotism, and when he thought of his domestic fans, he became choked up and teary-eyed.

["I feel overwhelmed with emotions. I am proud to be born as a Korean, and I sincerely thank you."]

Having rewritten much of Tottenham's history but feeling heavy-hearted without a championship trophy, Son Heung-min smiled brightly, saying he can finally be called a legend of the team.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "17 years, nobody has done it. So, with such amazing players. Today's the day. Probably I would say today I am the legend of this club. So, let's enjoy and let's celebrate."]

Completing the last puzzle of his brilliant football career, which was missing only the championship, Son Heung-min has risen to the ranks of living legends of Korean football and Tottenham.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

