Son Heung-min's glorious finale
입력 2025.05.23 (02:18) 수정 2025.05.23 (02:19)
[Anchor]
Son Heung-min, who lifted the championship trophy after 15 years of professional debut, finally shed tears of joy.
Son Heung-min expressed that he is proud to be Korean and feels that he can finally say he is a legend of Tottenham.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.
[Report]
As the final whistle blew, Son Heung-min collapsed on the ground and roared.
After waiting for a whopping 15 years for this victory moment, Son Heung-min was embraced by his teammates and cried for a long time.
Kissing the long-desired championship trophy, Son Heung-min turned the celebration he had imagined countless times into reality.
Unable to let go of the trophy, Son Heung-min continued his playful celebration even in the locker room, savoring the joy.
Throughout the award ceremony, Son Heung-min wrapped himself in the Taegeukgi, showcasing his patriotism, and when he thought of his domestic fans, he became choked up and teary-eyed.
["I feel overwhelmed with emotions. I am proud to be born as a Korean, and I sincerely thank you."]
Having rewritten much of Tottenham's history but feeling heavy-hearted without a championship trophy, Son Heung-min smiled brightly, saying he can finally be called a legend of the team.
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "17 years, nobody has done it. So, with such amazing players. Today's the day. Probably I would say today I am the legend of this club. So, let's enjoy and let's celebrate."]
Completing the last puzzle of his brilliant football career, which was missing only the championship, Son Heung-min has risen to the ranks of living legends of Korean football and Tottenham.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
