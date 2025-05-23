Trump's ambush on leaders

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has publicly insulted a foreign leader visiting the White House once again.



This time, he pressured the President of South Africa by bringing up allegations of a massacre of white farmers.



There are evaluations calling it "Trump's ambush attack."



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



A summit between the United States and South Africa.



After some customary pleasantries, President Trump suddenly raised allegations that white farmers in South Africa are being subjected to a massacre.



He played a video containing these allegations and handed over a stack of prepared articles, demanding an explanation.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Look. These are articles over the last few days. Death of people. Death, Death, Death."]



However, the video Trump showed, which he claimed depicted the graves of murdered whites, turned out to be fake graves used for protests.



Despite President Ramaphosa's explanations, Trump followed up with further rebuttals.



[Cyril Ramaphosa/President of South Africa: "I would like to know where that is because this I have never seen. (That is in South Africa.)"]



With the eyes of the world watching, Trump's insult to the foreign leader appears to have been a prepared scenario.



In February, a similar situation occurred during a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb.: "You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards."]



Trump's behavior, which borders on rudeness, is interpreted as an attempt to portray himself as a strong leader and achieve diplomatic goals through a show of power.



There is also speculation that it may be a "domestic" move aimed at his conservative support base.



In particular, this meeting resembled a "reality show," with evaluations suggesting that Trump, who made his presence known as a TV show host, is trying to attract international attention through dramatic staging.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



