YouTube to launch lower-cost plan

[Anchor]

YouTube Premium, which allows users to watch videos without ads, also includes music streaming.

This means that even if you don't listen to music, you still have to pay for that service.

However, as the situation arose where they would face sanctions from the Fair Trade Commission over this issue, YouTube changed its stance.

They announced that they would offer a product with a lower price by excluding music.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

YouTube is now used by the entire nation.

To skip ads, you need to subscribe to 'YouTube Premium' for 14,900 won a month.

This price includes the music streaming service, 'YouTube Music'.

[Park Chan-kyung/YouTube Premium Consumer: "It seems that the intention is to make us purchase (YouTube) Music along with YouTube Premium..."]

The number of YouTube Premium subscribers in South Korea is estimated to be around 6 million.

Thanks to this, YouTube Music has surged to the top, surpassing all domestic music streaming services.

In contrast, in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, users can choose a separate 'YouTube Premium Lite' product in addition to 'YouTube Premium'.

If you only use the video service without music, the price is about half.

[Anael Massera/Student in France: "Maybe they released it to try to reach the people that cannot afford the full premium subscription, trying also to push the subscription."]

The Fair Trade Commission has been investigating YouTube for over two years, claiming that it has restricted consumer choice through 'bundling' in South Korea.

As sanctions were imminent, Google, the operator of YouTube, announced that it would voluntarily correct the issue instead of paying fines.

They stated that they would offer a low-cost product that only provides video services without music, similar to foreign offerings.

They also revealed a plan to support the domestic music industry with 30 billion won.

However, there are complaints that this action is too late.

[Official from the domestic music streaming industry: "While the investigation and review preparations were delayed, YouTube has already begun to dominate the domestic music streaming market."]

The Fair Trade Commission plans to decide whether to accept the voluntary correction proposal after about a month of gathering opinions and discussions.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

