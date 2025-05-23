[News Today] Lee highlights ‘Basic Society’

입력 2025-05-23 15:37:26 수정 2025-05-23 15:37:54 News Today





[LEAD]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Jejudo Island and Yangsan in Gyeongsangnamdo Province, calling national unity the most important task. But he drew a clear line, saying unity is not the same as patching things up. He reaffirmed his push for a“basic society,” promising a dedicated agency and stronger income guarantees throughout all life stages.



[REPORT]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has visited Jejudo Island for the first time since declaring his bid to run for president.



Mentioning the Jeju April 3rd Incident, Gwangju Uprising and last year's martial law declaration, Lee stressed this election serves as a means to hold those responsible accountable and rectify history.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

It's a historical turning point to decide whether our society will see the repeat of Jeju April 3rd Incident and the Gwangju Uprising, or move forward as a democratic republic.



He also vowed to again push for a bill that excludes the statute of limitations for crimes of violence perpetrated by the state.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

If I become president, I won't veto this bill when it passes parliament but sign it immediately.



In Jeju, Lee pledged to realize a green economy that fosters an eco-friendly energy industry and whose proceeds are returned to residents.



In the afternoon, Lee headed to Yangsan in Gyeongsangnamdo Province.



He took a swipe at the prosecution saying they recklessly indicted former President Moon Jae-in and questioned whether they were of sound mind.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

Why are they trying so hard to make up a crime that doesn't exist?



They shouldn't use power entrusted by the people to harass someone.



Lee said unity is important but is different from stitching things up.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

Politics should be more embracive, reconciliatory. I'm not saying all those guilty should be off the hook.



He promised to set up an exclusive agency tasked with his signature policy of pursuing a so-called basic society and also vowed to establish a thorough system on providing life cycle-specific income guarantees.



On Friday, Lee visited Bongha Village in Gimhae to mark the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.