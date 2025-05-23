News Today

[News Today] Kim promotes ‘Generational Shift’

2025.05.23

[LEAD]
Meanwhile, People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo is intensifying his campaign in the capital region, now on his fourth day targeting key voter bases. Announcing his political reform plans, he stressed 'generational shift', seemingly targeting Reform Party Presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok.

[REPORT]
The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo visited Bucheon in Gyeonggi-do Province where his political career began.

He claimed that the Democratic Party, armed with a parliamentary majority, is bent only on impeachment and protecting Lee Jae-myung.

He promised that he himself would become a clean and capable economy president.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I will do my best to become the president who creates many jobs.

Kim asked citizens of Bucheon, his political home base, to help him become president so he can do more politically.

He also kicked off a so-called 'Constitutional amendment alliance.'

Former Bareunmirae Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu, once a proponent of ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, declared his support for Kim Moon-soo.

Sohn Hak-kyu / Former chair, Bareunmirae Party
It's good that Kim wants to amend the Constitution within 3 years. Let him become president so he can change the nation.

Kim also announced his political reform plans.

The plans include reducing the president's authority and cutting the number of lawmakers by 10%. Kim also emphasized generational transition as if he has Lee Jun-seok in mind for candidate unification.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I plan to appoint 1/3 of cabinet members under the age of 50, making it natural to have a prime minister in his or her 40s.

While campaigning in the economic and medical communities, Kim apologized for the conflict between the medical community and the government.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I offer my sincere apology. Patients should be able to receive necessary medical services.

At a daycare roundtable on childcare issues, Kim was joined by his entire family, including his wife Seol Nan-young.

