[News Today] “No merger”…“Real 4-day workweek”

[LEAD]
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok made clear there will be no conservative candidacy merger. Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-kook pledged to introduce a real four-day workweek, aiming to win over labor voters.

[REPORT]
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok held an emergency press conference.

There he called the candidacy merger with the People Power Party a 'collusion.'

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Just like the late President Roh Moo-hyun who always chose to face challenges head on, I hope you choose me to lead with the same resolve.

He vowed that he would win the presidential election on his own.

Claiming that his approval rate is on the rise, he confidently said he would come from behind to win the election.

Lee had lunch with students in the capital region for the second straight day to encourage them to vote and ask for their support.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Did you all change your addresses?
"No." Then all of you should vote early.

The Democratic Labor Party's Kwon Young-kook vowed to create healthy and safe workplaces and made labor-related pledges such as the introduction of a 'genuine four-day workweek system.'

He promised to ban late-night overtime work and fully apply the Labor Standards Act to all workers.

4 leading presidential candidates are holding their second televised debate at 8 p.m. Friday.

