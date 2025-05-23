News Today

[News Today] N. Korea's destroyer launch fails

[LEAD]
North Korea launched a new 5,000-ton destroyer, just a month after its last, with leader Kim Jong-un on site, but the launch ended in failure. Kim Jong-un condemned the incident as an "unacceptable and grave accident" and a "criminal act." Shortly after disclosing the accident, the North carried out a cruise missile provocation into the East Sea.

[REPORT]
Chongjin Shipyard in North Korea's Hamgyongbuk-do Province on the east coast.

The day before a launch ceremony, everything seemed to be going as planned to prepare for the launch the North's new 5,000-ton destroyer.

But an accident occurred during the launch ceremony.

While trying to put the ship in the sea by pushing it sideways with a support device, the balance broke, causing the rear support to detach.

The stern sank first puncturing the hull. The bow collapsed even before floating in the water, and is now covered in a camouflage net.

Lee Sung-jun / S. Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
Based on its size, the ship has similar equipment as the Choe Hyun Ho destroyer.

The side launch is deemed a failure.

Watching from the site, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called it an unacceptable and grave accident and a criminal act, ordering a full investigation and restoration.

Kim said the issue would be addressed at the Workers' Party meeting slated for next month, and even warned of massive punitive measures.

In its rush to boost naval power, North Korea ended up embarrassed. It was also unusual to disclose the details of the accident after just one day.

Doo Jin-ho / Korea Institute for Defense Analyses
The disclosure of the accident is a kind of Kim Jong-un's attempt to avoid responsibility. He vowed stern punishment and follow-up measures to contain internal backlash.

Shortly after disclosing the accident, the North fired multiple cruise missiles into the East Sea from Sondok, Hamgyongnam-do Province.

The move is apparently aimed at tightening discipline in the military following the failed launch of the new destroyer.

