[News Today] Flower festivals in closed mine area

Flower festivals in closed mine area

[LEAD]

As May unfolds, vibrant flower festivals are in full bloom across Gangwondo-Province. In a former mining area, millions of blossoms are creating breathtaking scenery, cultivated by local residents. We take you there right now.



[REPORT]

A field by a mountain is blanketed in white and pink blossoms.



They are peonies, known for their large flowers.



Chung Eun-young / Yongin resident

They are very beautiful. I felt like the main character of a fairy tale when I was plucking peonies here.



About 10,000 peonies are blooming on this 230,000-square-meter field.



Local residents of this abandoned mine area have been cultivating peonies for six years now to revive their area.



Kim Jin-sang / Yeongwol Peony Festival Committee

Visitors can try makgeolli, noodles and rice cakes all made with peonies and make peony bouquets or perfume.



Bright red poppies sway in the breeze.



This flower festival is also held every year by the locals.



Cornflowers and green barley draw visitors.



Kim Ok-shim / Seoul resident

We came here after hearing about the festival. The flowers are more beautiful than we thought.



Enchanting blossoms cultivated by local residents with care are ready to welcome tourists.