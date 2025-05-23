[News Today] Allures of Jeju displayed in France

입력 2025-05-23 15:40:01 수정 2025-05-23 15:41:16 News Today





[LEAD]

Next up, we take you to Paris. A special exhibition highlighting the unique culture, history, and natural heritage of Jejudo Island is now underway.



[REPORT]

A contrast of emerging white hues on the vast black coast...



Springwater soaring above the rocks.



These are some of the symbols of life on Jejudo Island, where water is considered precious.



Joung Sang-gi / Artist

Places where water comes out of springs have naturally become home to villages.



This special exhibition dedicated to Jejudo Island has opened in Paris, France. It begins with the marine theme and continues into the culture of worshiping nature and overcoming fear.



Yeongdeung Halmang, the goddess of the wind and sea, sings with all her might to protect women-divers and fishermen from rough waves.



A young woman who is a fifth-generation haenyeo, or diver, in her family shares local food and the old wisdom of the haenyeo.



Kim Ha-won / CEO, Haenyeo Kitchen

The saying 'Don't be greedy. Come out when you need to breathe' teaches us to accept human limits before nature.



The records of the Jeju Uprising, which have been inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, reminds people of the genuine meaning of forgiveness and peace.



Visitor from France /

UNESCO's acts deserve praise. The first step to forgiveness is acknowledging facts.



Various Korean culture festivals are to take place in the major cities of France starting next month.