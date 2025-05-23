News 9

Poll: 41% favor unity

[Anchor]

We also looked into public opinion regarding the unification of the conservative camp.

41% responded that they support the unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok, while 37% opposed it.

When asked about their preferred candidate assuming unification occurs, Lee Jae-myung was ahead regardless of who the unification candidate was.

Next, reporter Lee Ye-rin has the report.

[Report]

We asked about opinions on the unification of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok.

41% said unification should happen, 37% said it should not, and 21% were unsure or did not respond.

88% of Kim Moon-soo's supporters were in favor of unification, while support among Lee Jun-seok's supporters was more evenly split.

We also inquired about support levels assuming unification.

If unified under Kim Moon-soo, Lee Jae-myung would have 48% support, while Kim Moon-soo would have 39%, giving Lee a 9 percentage point lead, with 11% unsure or not responding.

If unified under Lee Jun-seok, Lee Jae-myung would have 46% support, while Lee Jun-seok would have 29%, widening the gap further, with 18% unsure or not responding.

We also examined evaluations of the first TV debate.

When asked who performed the best, 28% said Lee Jae-myung, 13% said Kim Moon-soo, 20% said Lee Jun-seok, and 6% said Kwon Young-guk.

Regarding whether the debate influenced their candidate choice, 56% said it made them support their candidate more, 32% said it had little effect, 7% said they found a new candidate, and 3% said they changed their candidate.

On whether they would vote early or on election day, 35% said they would vote early, while 61% said they would vote on election day.

Party support levels were 43% for the Democratic Party, 33% for the People Power Party, and 6% for the Reform Party, showing a 4 percentage point increase for the Democratic Party and a 2 percentage point increase for the People Power Party compared to last week.

This public opinion poll was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from May 20 to May 22, surveying 3,000 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide via telephone interviews, with a margin of error of ±1.8 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

