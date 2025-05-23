News 9

Kim Moon-soo urges reform

[Anchor]

The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo also emphasized the need for a constitutional amendment centered on popular sovereignty, stating that he would carry on the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.

Aside from attending a breakfast prayer meeting, he focused on preparing for debates today (5.23).

Efforts for unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok continued at the party level.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo attended a breakfast prayer meeting with the Protestant community.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(What did you discuss with the pastors?) ..."]

After that, he released a memorial message for the 16th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's passing without any public schedule.

Emphasizing popular sovereignty constitutional amendment, he stated he would "work most fervently from the lowest places," just like former President Roh, who always stood by the vulnerable.

Citing foreign reports about the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, he demanded that candidate Lee Jae-myung apologize for his past remarks about the occupying forces.

The party also continued its offensive against the Democratic Party and candidate Lee.

They repeatedly criticized the 'basic society' pledge as populism.

[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Senior Spokesperson: "We agree on the need to guarantee the lives and welfare of the people, but the idea that we can ensure people's lives by distributing money is a fallacy...."]

They argued that the push for a bill allowing non-lawyers to be appointed as Supreme Court justices, which is being considered by some in the Democratic Party, would lead to appointing people like Kim Eo-jun as justices, which they claimed is an attempt to dismantle the judiciary.

Discussions on unification with candidate Lee Jun-seok, who expressed his determination to complete the presidential race, also continued.

They stated that unification is an overwhelmingly winning strategy and proposed the idea of a 'joint government,' while keeping the deadline for unification open until the early voting period.

[Yun Jae-ok/People Power Party Preparatory Committee Head: "For unification negotiations to proceed smoothly, we need to create a situation where combining forces can bring victory."]

The People Power Party stated that actively participating in early voting is the official position of the party and expressed their intention to encourage their supporters to vote early.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min reporting.

