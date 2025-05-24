Lee Jae-myung leads poll
[Anchor]
With only 11 days remaining until the presidential election, we bring you the results of today's (May 23rd) opinion poll.
First, regarding the support rates for presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party ranked first with 49%.
Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party received 34%, while Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party garnered 8%.
First, we have reporter Kim Gi-hwa.
[Report]
We asked who people would vote for if tomorrow were election day.
Lee Jae-myung received 49%, Kim Moon-soo 34%, and Lee Jun-seok 8%.
All other candidates received less than 1%, and 7% responded with "none" or "no answer."
The gap between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo is 15 percentage points, with Lee leading outside the margin of error.
In last week's survey, the difference between Lee and Kim was 3 percentage points, and the "none/no answer" category decreased by 5 percentage points.
As the election approaches, it seems that support for each party is consolidating.
Looking only at the centrist voters, Lee Jae-myung has 56%, Kim Moon-soo 22%, and Lee Jun-seok 12%, widening the gap between Lee and Kim to over 30 percentage points.
By age group, Lee Jae-myung led Kim Moon-soo among voters in their 50s and younger, with support rates exceeding 60% in their 40s and 50s.
Kim Moon-soo only surpassed Lee outside the margin of error among those aged 70 and older.
Regionally, in Seoul, Incheon-Gyeonggi, and Daejeon-Sejong-Chungcheong, Lee led with nearly 50% support, while he received 80% support in Gwangju and Jeolla.
Kim Moon-soo had 51% in Daegu-Gyeongbuk and 46% in Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam.
Comparing to the vote percentages from the last presidential election, Yoon Suk Yeol won against Lee Jae-myung except in Gyeonggi-Incheon and Gwangju-Jeolla, while Kim Moon-soo is only leading Lee outside the margin of error in Daegu-Gyeongbuk.
We also asked about perceptions regarding this presidential election.
54% said that to change the regime, support should be given to existing opposition candidates, while 36% said that to recreate the regime, support should be given to existing ruling party candidates.
This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
