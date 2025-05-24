News 9

Candidates clash over social unity

입력 2025.05.24 (00:31)

[Anchor]

From now on, we will summarize the TV debate among the presidential candidates that just concluded.

As soon as the candidates began their second debate today (5.23), they clashed aggressively with each other.

Their solutions for social integration were also quite different.

First, reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

The TV debate focused on social issues.

Sharp remarks were exchanged right from the opening statements.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "The entire nation is shocked by this absurd martial law situation. Restoring constitutional order is of utmost importance."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung says 'from now on it's real,' so was everything before that a fake South Korea?"]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "In a world where a candidate who mocks citizens questioning pseudo-hotel economics dares to mention Roh Moo-hyun..."]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "Yoon Suk Yeol, who should be in prison, is enjoying a documentary on election fraud conspiracies while strolling the streets."]

To overcome social conflicts and achieve integration, candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized 'overcoming the martial law situation.'

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Isn't it true that you tried to completely wipe out the opposition? Overcoming the martial law situation and strictly judging it is the most important..."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that a corrupt person should not become president.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung himself is facing five trials. He sent a vice governor to prison for the illegal remittance to North Korea, which is seven years and eight months."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized generational change, stating that the existing political forces are amplifying the conflict structure in our society.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "It's time for the old generation to step down cleanly from the political front and for the generation that grew up in an open world to take the lead."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk promised to guarantee workers' rights and redistribute wealth for social integration, stating that far-right martial law forces must be ousted from this presidential election.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

