Lee vows to uphold Roh’s vision

[Anchor]



On the 16th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun today (May 23), presidential candidates from major political parties pledged to carry on the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.



First, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would continue the dreams and journey of the late President Roh with the people.



He was also seen shedding tears while paying his respects at the gravesite.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Bongha Village to pay his respects at the gravesite of the late President Roh.



He declared that he would uphold Roh Moo-hyun's vision and build a nation governed by its people where everyone can prosper together.



He also expressed tears, stating that the late President Roh was sacrificed in the movement to eliminate opponents.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In such a worst-case scenario, it seems we have ended up in a situation where we can't even take a step forward..."]



He had lunch with Mrs. Kwon Yang-sook and former President Moon Jae-in.



Attendees reported that they formed a consensus that the abuse of prosecutorial power by the Yoon Suk Yeol government has fueled social hatred and hostility.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We must build a just and proper nation where the will of the people is truly respected, and I ask you to take on this great responsibility...."]



He also mentioned the possibility of conservative unification and launched an attack on candidate Lee Jun-seok.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(Candidate Lee Jun-seok) will eventually seek unification with the insurrection forces.... The people will have to choose between the insurrection forces and the forces that protect the constitution...."]



The Democratic Party urged for the re-arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, claiming he is inciting false election theories.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Senior General Election Committee Chairman: "How long must we listen to such unreasonable actions and claims? Does this mean that if the election results are not to your liking, you will refuse to accept them?"]



He also demanded that candidate Kim Moon-soo clarify his stance on the conspiracy theories regarding election fraud, reminding him that he had promised to abolish early voting during the primaries.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



