Pension, healthcare, climate pledges

Now, we will look at the candidates' views on pension and healthcare reform plans.



For the first time, climate crisis response measures have been officially included as a topic, and we will also share this part.



Reporter Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



The issue of sustainability has been consistently raised regarding the National Pension.



The candidates agreed on the need for structural reform, but their solutions differed.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "From now on, we need to go beyond reforming the parameters and implement structural reforms. We need to adjust basic pensions, national pensions, and retirement pensions."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I will immediately start the second structural reform. We will include many young representatives to gather their opinions as much as possible..."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: “We’ve placed a lifetime burden of nearly 50 million won on young people, while the older generation made backroom deals to take more. We need to separate new and old pension systems.”]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "We rank first in the OECD for elderly poverty rates and elderly suicide rates. I believe we need to raise the basic pension to 700,000 won a month to alleviate elderly poverty."]



Regarding healthcare reform, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kwon Young-guk proposed strengthening 'public healthcare.'



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "We will establish principles for public hospitals, public medical schools, and local physician systems, and provide incentives such as exemption from preliminary feasibility studies and public funding support..."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It seems like a great plan. We will actively accept it."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized this as being out of touch with reality.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Should we accept everything just because it has the label 'public'? I don't think so."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo pointed out issues with the health insurance finances.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Certain groups, such as ethnic Chinese Koreans, have been allowed too lenient access. We need to examine such areas one by one and reduce wasteful spending..."]



Candidate Kim also pointed out the controversy surrounding Lee Jae-myung's helicopter transport, leading to a heated exchange.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "He boasts about it as his greatest achievement, yet he doesn't go to Seongnam Citizens Medical Center and instead goes to Seoul National University Hospital."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The medical staff judged that it would be better to transfer to Seoul National University Hospital."]



Regarding the response to the 'climate crisis,' candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the transition to renewable energy, while candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that a balance between renewable energy and nuclear power is necessary.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok called for climate policies based on science and common sense, while Kwon Young-guk promised a public-led renewable energy initiative and the abolition of nuclear power plants.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



