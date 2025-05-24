Car crashes into market

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This evening (5.23), a vehicle crashed into a traditional market in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, injuring more than ten merchants and customers.



We connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Choi Min-young, there are many injured, has the accident response been completed?



[Report]



Yes, I am at the site of the vehicle crash accident.



The accident response has now been completed, but there are still traces of damage on the building that was hit by the vehicle.



We have secured CCTV footage capturing the situation at the time of the accident.



The gray sedan crashed into the store and only stopped after colliding with the building's wall.



The accident occurred around 7 PM today, and the market was crowded with merchants and citizens shopping for dinner.



So far, it has been confirmed that 12 people, including the driver and pedestrians, were injured in this accident.



One person received emergency treatment on the scene, and 11 others were transported to the hospital.



Let's hear from a resident who witnessed the accident.



[Witness/Local Resident: "There was a loud motor sound and screaming. I thought it was a big accident and an elderly woman was lying inside the vegetable store...."]



The driver in his 60s is reported to be claiming sudden acceleration, and it has been investigated that he was not under the influence of alcohol.



The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident based on CCTV footage and other evidence.



This has been KBS News' Choi Min-young from Gildong Bokjori Market in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!