News 9

Officers injured in attack

[Anchor]

This incident was initially reported as domestic violence, but a sudden knife rampage occurred at the scene, resulting in serious injuries to police officers who were not properly equipped with protective gear.

As incidents where police officers are injured in unpredictable situations continue to occur, there are calls for measures to be taken.

Next, we have reporter Hwang Da-ye.

[Report]

Fifteen minutes after the domestic violence report was received.

Officer A and Officer B arrived at the apartment.

They were not equipped with protective gear such as stab-resistant vests.

The male suspect suddenly attacked with a weapon during his statement, and the police officers, responding unarmed, were seriously injured.

[Kim Kyung-sik/Police Inspector/President of Paju Police Employee Association: "Two officers were dispatched after receiving a 112 emergency call. However, in most cases of domestic violence, we cannot predict what situation may arise, so at least four police officers should be dispatched..."]

In February, in Gwangju, police used three live rounds to subdue a charging suspect.

The police officer was also seriously injured, but the suspect died, leading to controversy over 'excessive response.'

After the investigation, the police concluded it was 'self-defense,' but there are concerns that police officers feel significant pressure when using physical force on the scene.

[Oh Yoon-sung/Professor of Police Administration at Soonchunhyang University: "Every time an incident occurs, it becomes a controversy, so among police officers, there is a saying that if firearms are misused, they will face disciplinary investigations and could potentially lose their jobs. So now they jokingly say that firearms are not for shooting but for throwing."]

In the past five years, more than 7,000 police officers have been injured while performing their duties, and 1,800 have been injured while confronting suspects.

This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.

