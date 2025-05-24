News 9

Lee Jun-seok: Conviction politics

입력 2025.05.24 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party also paid his respects at the grave of former President Roh Moo-hyun.

He reiterated that he would engage in politics with conviction like former President Roh and confirmed that there would be no candidate unification.

Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party stated that he would abolish the anti-union policies of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

In the early morning, candidate Lee Jun-seok paid his respects at the grave of former President Roh.

He reflected on his connection from 22 years ago when he received the Roh Moo-hyun scholarship.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(In 2003), President Roh Moo-hyun personally handed me the scholarship certificate and said something that I remember. I engraved the will to become a person who contributes to South Korea."]

He emphasized conviction politics while mentioning the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "When there were discussions around merging the three parties, he clenched his fist and shouted, 'I object.' I want to engage in politics similar to that."]

He also maintained his stance that there would be no unification.

In response to candidate Lee Jae-myung's remarks suggesting that unification would eventually happen, he stated, "I will not join forces with the insurrectionists who instigated a coup," and "The forces that are scheming to distribute benefits should also be criticized," thereby keeping an eye on candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.

Candidate Kwon Young-guk signed a policy agreement with the Metal Workers' Union and promised to abolish the anti-union policies of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Through accounting disclosures and time-off policies, we have forcibly imposed a morally corrupt image on labor unions, infringing on the rights of union members."]

Candidate Kwon also stated that he would engrave the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun to create a new South Korea without discrimination and inequality.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jun-seok: Conviction politics
    • 입력 2025-05-24 00:31:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party also paid his respects at the grave of former President Roh Moo-hyun.

He reiterated that he would engage in politics with conviction like former President Roh and confirmed that there would be no candidate unification.

Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party stated that he would abolish the anti-union policies of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

In the early morning, candidate Lee Jun-seok paid his respects at the grave of former President Roh.

He reflected on his connection from 22 years ago when he received the Roh Moo-hyun scholarship.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(In 2003), President Roh Moo-hyun personally handed me the scholarship certificate and said something that I remember. I engraved the will to become a person who contributes to South Korea."]

He emphasized conviction politics while mentioning the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "When there were discussions around merging the three parties, he clenched his fist and shouted, 'I object.' I want to engage in politics similar to that."]

He also maintained his stance that there would be no unification.

In response to candidate Lee Jae-myung's remarks suggesting that unification would eventually happen, he stated, "I will not join forces with the insurrectionists who instigated a coup," and "The forces that are scheming to distribute benefits should also be criticized," thereby keeping an eye on candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.

Candidate Kwon Young-guk signed a policy agreement with the Metal Workers' Union and promised to abolish the anti-union policies of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Through accounting disclosures and time-off policies, we have forcibly imposed a morally corrupt image on labor unions, infringing on the rights of union members."]

Candidate Kwon also stated that he would engrave the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun to create a new South Korea without discrimination and inequality.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%<br>…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위
[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서

[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서
이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론

이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론
[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?

[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.