Lee Jun-seok: Conviction politics

[Anchor]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party also paid his respects at the grave of former President Roh Moo-hyun.



He reiterated that he would engage in politics with conviction like former President Roh and confirmed that there would be no candidate unification.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party stated that he would abolish the anti-union policies of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.



[Report]



In the early morning, candidate Lee Jun-seok paid his respects at the grave of former President Roh.



He reflected on his connection from 22 years ago when he received the Roh Moo-hyun scholarship.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(In 2003), President Roh Moo-hyun personally handed me the scholarship certificate and said something that I remember. I engraved the will to become a person who contributes to South Korea."]



He emphasized conviction politics while mentioning the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "When there were discussions around merging the three parties, he clenched his fist and shouted, 'I object.' I want to engage in politics similar to that."]



He also maintained his stance that there would be no unification.



In response to candidate Lee Jae-myung's remarks suggesting that unification would eventually happen, he stated, "I will not join forces with the insurrectionists who instigated a coup," and "The forces that are scheming to distribute benefits should also be criticized," thereby keeping an eye on candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk signed a policy agreement with the Metal Workers' Union and promised to abolish the anti-union policies of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Through accounting disclosures and time-off policies, we have forcibly imposed a morally corrupt image on labor unions, infringing on the rights of union members."]



Candidate Kwon also stated that he would engrave the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun to create a new South Korea without discrimination and inequality.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



