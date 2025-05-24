News 9

U.S. mulls partial troop pullout

입력 2025.05.24 (00:31)

[Anchor]

The U.S. Trump administration is reportedly considering relocating 4,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to other regions, according to U.S. media.

Although the U.S. Department of Defense officially denied this as untrue, if it materializes, it could have a significant impact on our security environment.

Washington's Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

The report on the review of U.S. troop reductions in South Korea was published by the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous U.S. Department of Defense officials.

The U.S. Department of Defense is said to be preparing a plan to move 4,500 troops from South Korea to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including the U.S. territory of Guam.

This represents 16% of the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

However, it appears that this plan for troop withdrawal has not yet been materialized.

The Wall Street Journal explained that it has not yet been reported to President Trump and is one of several ideas being reviewed while assessing North Korea policy.

Nevertheless, there have been ongoing arguments within the U.S. Department of Defense that the activities of U.S. troops in South Korea should not be limited to the Korean Peninsula and should be flexible enough to be deployed to areas of crisis.

The commander of U.S. Forces Korea also recently emphasized the role of U.S. troops in South Korea in countering China, describing South Korea as an aircraft carrier.

[Xavier Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "U.S. Forces in Korea are not only focused on defeating the DPRK. We're also focused on operations, activities, and investments in the region as a small part of the greater Indo-Pacific strategy."]

Concerns have been raised that if U.S. troops in South Korea are actually reduced, it could weaken the military capability against North Korea and send a wrong signal that North Korea might misinterpret.

As the controversy grew, the U.S. Department of Defense issued an official statement that the report on troop reductions in South Korea is not true.

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense also stated that there have been no discussions with the U.S. on this matter.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

김지숙
김지숙 기자

