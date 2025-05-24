Candidates on medical reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (5.23), we will verify the pledges of the presidential candidates, focusing on the medical sector.



The candidates declared that they would differentiate their policies from the medical reforms pursued by the Yoon Suk Yeol government.



Whether concrete solutions to revive the medical system have been proposed will be examined by reporter Park Min-kyung.



[Report]



The announcement of an increase of 2,000 medical school students by the Yoon Suk Yeol government marked the beginning of conflicts with the medical community.



As residents leave the medical field, a gap in medical care has persisted for 1 year and 3 months, preventing critically ill patients from receiving timely treatment.



['Emergency Room Roundabout' Family Member/Voice Altered: “My father was in pain and drifting in and out of consciousness. The paramedics tried all hospitals in Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongnam, and Jinju, but none could help….”]



Although the expansion plan has effectively been scrapped, thousands of medical students remain out of school, facing mass academic delays.



The presidential candidates are offering alternative visions.



Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, has pledged to strengthen local and public healthcare by establishing a local doctor system and a public medical school.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/May 23: “Medical reform must focus on reviving public, essential, and regional healthcare—making sure our people stay healthy.”]



Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party's presidential candidate, stated that he would re-evaluate medical reform policies from scratch and rebuild the collapsed medical system within six months of taking office.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/May 22: "I sincerely apologize. If I become president, I will listen to the opinions of doctors regarding medical policies."]



Lee Jun-seok, the Reform Party's presidential candidate, proposed to establish a new health ministry to enhance the professionalism of medical professions and to consolidate regional trauma centers.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate/May 17: “The state needs to take more responsibility. About six regional base centers should be enhanced and streamlined.”]



Kwon Young-guk, the Democratic Labor Party's presidential candidate, promised to increase the number of doctors and establish public hospitals and public medical schools to restore local healthcare.



In terms of strengthening public healthcare, Lee Jae-myung and Kwon Young-guk share similarities, while Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok have a common goal of enhancing the professionalism of medical personnel.



However, all four candidates are evaluated as lacking short-term prescriptions to immediately restore the collapsed medical system.



While the need to address the shortage of doctors is generally acknowledged, they cannot ignore the scrutiny of the medical community, which has been in fierce opposition to the Yoon Suk Yeol government.



[Nam Yoon-min/KBS Policy Verification Advisory Group/Professor at Kongju National University: "For vulnerable groups such as critically ill patients, the elderly, and children who need treatment now, the issue of immediate doctor supply and restoring the medical system is more urgent than long-term medical reform."]



In fact, the Korean Medical Association has formed a presidential planning headquarters to actively propose policies, but the presidential candidates have not been able to present a solution to the medical school quota issue.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



