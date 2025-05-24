Debate heats up over Yoon
입력 2025.05.24 (01:06)
[Anchor]
The candidates engaged in a heated debate over former President Yoon Suk Yeol, allegations of election fraud, the military points system, and tax cuts for the wealthy.
Continuing with the report is reporter Bang Jun-won.
[Report]
During the subsequent time-limited debate, tensions arose regarding the relationship with former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the relationship with the Progressive Party.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "You seem to have a continuous protective stance towards former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Do you have any intention of severing ties?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "(Candidate Lee Jae-myung) formed an alliance with the Progressive Party and successfully elected a member of the National Assembly in Ulsan's North District. Isn't the Progressive Party a direct descendant of the former Unified Progressive Party led by Lee Seok-ki?"]
The debate over allegations of election fraud also continued.
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "If allegations of election fraud are raised, the Election Commission must continue to make efforts to clarify..."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "(This is) not something I should answer, and the allegations of election fraud raised by former President Yoon Suk Yeol are his own..."]
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "(Even after the 2012 presidential election), there are people claiming election fraud. People like Kim Eo-jun are at the center of this, and Candidate Lee Jae-myung is actually in agreement with this..."]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "(The election fraud I mentioned) is because the National Intelligence Service manipulated public opinion through comment manipulation, so in that aspect..."]
The introduction of the military points system and the Serious Accident Punishment Act also became controversial.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Ultimately, the constitution has ruled it unconstitutional, and unless the constitution is amended, it will be difficult to introduce such measures."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "It's not about 5% or anything like that; making even a slight consideration is our national duty and the foundation of honoring veterans."]
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "Accidents continue to occur frequently; will you continue to advocate for the repeal of the Serious Accident Punishment Act?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Because it is excessively focused on punishment, we should prioritize prevention of serious accidents and minimize punishment afterwards..."]
Tax cuts for the wealthy were also brought to the table.
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "(Behind the deaths of vulnerable groups) is the Yoon Suk Yeol government. Shouldn't we restore the tax cuts for the wealthy implemented by the Yoon Suk Yeol government?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "You are correct, and I fundamentally agree, but the current economic situation is too difficult, so I think it should be postponed for now."]
This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
