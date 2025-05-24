Yoon’s phone records recovered

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have secured the encrypted phone and server records of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



This is related to charges of obstructing arrest.



It is reported that there are call and text message records exchanged between former President Yoon and the security service officials.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.



[Report]



On Apr. 16, the police conducted their sixth search and seizure targeting the Presidential Security Service.



They were trying to secure the server records of former President Yoon's encrypted phone, but after more than 10 hours of standoff due to obstruction from the security service, they withdrew.



["Is the security service blocking you?"] No, we are still in negotiations."



Afterward, the police received the server records of former President Yoon, former Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon, and former Chief Park Chong-jun’s 'encrypted phones' as voluntary submissions from the security service.



They also secured the encrypted phone and work mobile phone used by former President Yoon.



The server records of the presidential encrypted phone are automatically deleted every two days for security reasons, but the police stated that they have mostly recovered the records through forensics.



The recovered content reportedly includes records from Dec. 3 of last year, when emergency martial law was declared, to Jan. 22 of this year, containing call records and text messages between former President Yoon and the security service officials.



However, the materials secured by the police this time are limited to content related to the allegations that former President Yoon instructed the security service to obstruct arrest, and do not include materials related to emergency martial law.



[Kim Seong-hoon/Former Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 17: "(Who instructed to block entry into the residence? Was it the President's instructions?) It was not an instruction. We performed our security duties according to the law."]



The police plan to summon and investigate Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon and others as soon as they finish analyzing the materials, and the possibility of a direct investigation into former President Yoon is also being raised.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



