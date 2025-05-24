News 9

Yoon’s phone records recovered

입력 2025.05.24 (01:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police have secured the encrypted phone and server records of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This is related to charges of obstructing arrest.

It is reported that there are call and text message records exchanged between former President Yoon and the security service officials.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.

[Report]

On Apr. 16, the police conducted their sixth search and seizure targeting the Presidential Security Service.

They were trying to secure the server records of former President Yoon's encrypted phone, but after more than 10 hours of standoff due to obstruction from the security service, they withdrew.

["Is the security service blocking you?"] No, we are still in negotiations."

Afterward, the police received the server records of former President Yoon, former Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon, and former Chief Park Chong-jun’s 'encrypted phones' as voluntary submissions from the security service.

They also secured the encrypted phone and work mobile phone used by former President Yoon.

The server records of the presidential encrypted phone are automatically deleted every two days for security reasons, but the police stated that they have mostly recovered the records through forensics.

The recovered content reportedly includes records from Dec. 3 of last year, when emergency martial law was declared, to Jan. 22 of this year, containing call records and text messages between former President Yoon and the security service officials.

However, the materials secured by the police this time are limited to content related to the allegations that former President Yoon instructed the security service to obstruct arrest, and do not include materials related to emergency martial law.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Former Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 17: "(Who instructed to block entry into the residence? Was it the President's instructions?) It was not an instruction. We performed our security duties according to the law."]

The police plan to summon and investigate Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon and others as soon as they finish analyzing the materials, and the possibility of a direct investigation into former President Yoon is also being raised.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon’s phone records recovered
    • 입력 2025-05-24 01:06:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police have secured the encrypted phone and server records of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This is related to charges of obstructing arrest.

It is reported that there are call and text message records exchanged between former President Yoon and the security service officials.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.

[Report]

On Apr. 16, the police conducted their sixth search and seizure targeting the Presidential Security Service.

They were trying to secure the server records of former President Yoon's encrypted phone, but after more than 10 hours of standoff due to obstruction from the security service, they withdrew.

["Is the security service blocking you?"] No, we are still in negotiations."

Afterward, the police received the server records of former President Yoon, former Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon, and former Chief Park Chong-jun’s 'encrypted phones' as voluntary submissions from the security service.

They also secured the encrypted phone and work mobile phone used by former President Yoon.

The server records of the presidential encrypted phone are automatically deleted every two days for security reasons, but the police stated that they have mostly recovered the records through forensics.

The recovered content reportedly includes records from Dec. 3 of last year, when emergency martial law was declared, to Jan. 22 of this year, containing call records and text messages between former President Yoon and the security service officials.

However, the materials secured by the police this time are limited to content related to the allegations that former President Yoon instructed the security service to obstruct arrest, and do not include materials related to emergency martial law.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Former Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 17: "(Who instructed to block entry into the residence? Was it the President's instructions?) It was not an instruction. We performed our security duties according to the law."]

The police plan to summon and investigate Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon and others as soon as they finish analyzing the materials, and the possibility of a direct investigation into former President Yoon is also being raised.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%<br>…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위
[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서

[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서
이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론

이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론
[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?

[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.