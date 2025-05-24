동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, following impersonation of celebrities, there has been a surge in 'no-show' scams impersonating presidential candidate camps.



This method involves making reservations at restaurants and demanding proxy purchases to pocket large sums of money.



The police have captured indications that some scammers are operating from Southeast Asia and have begun tracking them down.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



The day before May 18, a restaurant in Gwangju received a reservation call claiming that a presidential candidate would be visiting.



They also requested to buy expensive liquor on behalf of the candidate.



[A Political Party Impersonator: "I tried to get the liquor, but it's not sold in stores. Could you please just make a call to the liquor company?"]



When the restaurant owner hesitated.



[A Political Party Impersonator: "We'll pay a little more than the cost price. You know, our candidate has a high chance of winning...."]



After the restaurant owner sent 24 million won for the liquor to the company they were directed to, communication was cut off.



It was a scam.



[Store Owner/Voice Altered: "They said the party leader would come to a quiet place here. Since it's May 18, I thought are they trying to help the families?"]



The scammers impersonate party officials to gain trust, request proxy purchases, and then disappear after receiving advance payments to a fake company.



A lodging business in Uljin, Gyeongbuk, almost fell victim to the same method.



They requested a proxy purchase of 7.2 million won worth of lunch boxes while making a reservation, claiming the candidate would be staying there.



[B Political Party Impersonator: "It's for about 30 people from the election camp. The future president is currently in a press conference...."]



As the presidential election approaches, these 'no-show, proxy purchase scams' are becoming rampant, and related reports are pouring in.



[Park Chan-woo/Director of Economic Crime Investigation Division, National Police Agency: "You should search for the official phone number of the organization and verify the facts. If they demand advance payment, it is 100% a 'no-show scam.'"]



The police are tracking down some of the no-show scammers believed to be based in Southeast Asia.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!